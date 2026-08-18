QAIT Price Today

The live QAIT (QAIT) price today is ￡ 0.00299, with a 3.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current QAIT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.00299 per QAIT.

QAIT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- QAIT. During the last 24 hours, QAIT traded between ￡ 0.002938 (low) and ￡ 0.0038 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, QAIT moved -0.07% in the last hour and -14.38% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 11.39K.

QAIT (QAIT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 11.39K￡ 11.39K ￡ 11.39K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 29.90M￡ 29.90M ￡ 29.90M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of QAIT is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 11.39K. The circulating supply of QAIT is --, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 29.90M.