The current price of wNXM (WNXM) today is 35.71 USD with a current market cap of $ 26.18M USD. WNXM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key wNXM Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 57.30K USD
- wNXM price change within the day is +0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 733.27K USD

WNXM Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of wNXM for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0178+0.05%
30 Days$ -5.16-12.63%
60 Days$ -18.65-34.31%
90 Days$ -34.64-49.24%
wNXM Price Change Today

Today, WNXM recorded a change of $ +0.0178 (+0.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

wNXM 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -5.16 (-12.63%), showing the token's short-term performance.

wNXM 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, WNXM saw a change of $ -18.65 (-34.31%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

wNXM 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -34.64 (-49.24%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

WNXM Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of wNXM: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 34.36
$ 34.36$ 34.36

$ 36.38
$ 36.38$ 36.38

$ 133.9692
$ 133.9692$ 133.9692

-1.11%

+0.05%

+3.38%

WNXM Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 26.18M
$ 26.18M$ 26.18M

$ 57.30K
$ 57.30K$ 57.30K

733.27K
733.27K 733.27K

What is wNXM (WNXM)

Nexus Mutual uses the power of Ethereum so people can share risk together without the need for an insurance company. Nexus Mutual is a decentralised alternative to insurance. They’ve used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company, because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment and Governance.

wNXM Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as wNXM, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WNXM? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our wNXM price prediction page.

wNXM Price History

Tracing WNXM's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WNXM's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our wNXM price history page.

How to buy wNXM (WNXM)

WNXM to Local Currencies

1 WNXM to VND
915,640.11
1 WNXM to AUD
A$56.4218
1 WNXM to GBP
26.7825
1 WNXM to EUR
31.4248
1 WNXM to USD
$35.71
1 WNXM to MYR
RM157.4811
1 WNXM to TRY
1,358.0513
1 WNXM to JPY
¥5,106.53
1 WNXM to RUB
2,936.7904
1 WNXM to INR
3,072.4884
1 WNXM to IDR
Rp605,254.1465
1 WNXM to KRW
50,796.4037
1 WNXM to PHP
2,036.1842
1 WNXM to EGP
￡E.1,820.8529
1 WNXM to BRL
R$209.2606
1 WNXM to CAD
C$49.2798
1 WNXM to BDT
4,338.4079
1 WNXM to NGN
57,319.1923
1 WNXM to UAH
1,474.1088
1 WNXM to VES
Bs2,535.41
1 WNXM to PKR
Rs10,016.655
1 WNXM to KZT
18,492.7806
1 WNXM to THB
฿1,199.4989
1 WNXM to TWD
NT$1,155.2185
1 WNXM to AED
د.إ131.0557
1 WNXM to CHF
Fr28.9251
1 WNXM to HKD
HK$276.7525
1 WNXM to MAD
.د.م330.6746
1 WNXM to MXN
$718.4852

wNXM Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of wNXM, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official wNXM Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About wNXM

Disclaimer

