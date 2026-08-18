Irys Price Today

The live Irys (IRYS) price today is ￡ 0.01339, with a 12.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current IRYS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01339 per IRYS.

Irys currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at ￡ 26.78M, with a circulating supply of 2.00B IRYS. During the last 24 hours, IRYS traded between ￡ 0.0133 (low) and ￡ 0.01557 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, IRYS moved -0.67% in the last hour and -14.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 80.95K.

Irys (IRYS) Market Information

Market Cap ￡ 26.78M￡ 26.78M ￡ 26.78M Volume (24H) ￡ 80.95K￡ 80.95K ￡ 80.95K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 133.90M￡ 133.90M ￡ 133.90M Circulation Supply 2.00B 2.00B 2.00B Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of Irys is ￡ 26.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 80.95K. The circulating supply of IRYS is 2.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 133.90M.