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The live Irys price today is 0.01339 GBP.IRYS market cap is 26,780,000 GBP. Track real-time IRYS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Irys price today is 0.01339 GBP.IRYS market cap is 26,780,000 GBP. Track real-time IRYS to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About IRYS

IRYS Price Info

What is IRYS

IRYS Whitepaper

IRYS Official Website

IRYS Tokenomics

IRYS Price Forecast

IRYS History

IRYS Buying Guide

IRYS-to-Fiat Currency Converter

IRYS Spot

IRYS USDT-M Futures

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Irys Price(IRYS)

1 IRYS to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0097747
￡0.0097747￡0.0097747
-12.36%1D
GBP
Irys (IRYS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:20:25 (UTC+8)

Irys Price Today

The live Irys (IRYS) price today is ￡ 0.01339, with a 12.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current IRYS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01339 per IRYS.

Irys currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at ￡ 26.78M, with a circulating supply of 2.00B IRYS. During the last 24 hours, IRYS traded between ￡ 0.0133 (low) and ￡ 0.01557 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, IRYS moved -0.67% in the last hour and -14.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 80.95K.

Irys (IRYS) Market Information

￡ 26.78M
￡ 26.78M￡ 26.78M

￡ 80.95K
￡ 80.95K￡ 80.95K

￡ 133.90M
￡ 133.90M￡ 133.90M

2.00B
2.00B 2.00B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

ETH

The current Market Cap of Irys is ￡ 26.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 80.95K. The circulating supply of IRYS is 2.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 133.90M.

Irys Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.0133
￡ 0.0133￡ 0.0133
24H Low
￡ 0.01557
￡ 0.01557￡ 0.01557
24H High

￡ 0.0133
￡ 0.0133￡ 0.0133

￡ 0.01557
￡ 0.01557￡ 0.01557

--
----

--
----

-0.67%

-12.36%

-14.28%

-14.28%

Irys (IRYS) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Irys for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.0013785-12.36%
30 Days￡ +0.00078+6.18%
60 Days￡ -0.0036-21.19%
90 Days￡ -0.02275-62.95%
Irys Price Change Today

Today, IRYS recorded a change of ￡ -0.0013785 (-12.36%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Irys 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00078 (+6.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Irys 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, IRYS saw a change of ￡ -0.0036 (-21.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Irys 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.02275 (-62.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Irys (IRYS)?

Check out the Irys Price History page now.

Analysis for Irys

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Irys recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Irys market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the IRYS market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Price < Lower BandTouching or breaking lower bandEntering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group5‑6 Buy60‑80% BuyMajority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
Pivot PointS2 ≤ Price < S1Between S2‑S1Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.

IRYS_USDT is trading near the 0.01543 pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently between the S1 level and the central pivot at 0.0156. The short-term moving average group is signaling a buy signal, while the long-term trend remains in a consolidating range. The pivot system indicates limited upside potential, with the lower S2 level providing fundamental liquidity support. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, and there is divergence between the fast and slow lines. The RSI is in a neutral zone, while the KDJ and StochRSI values have not yet reached extreme overbought or oversold levels. Volatility remains low, maintaining a converging pattern. Bullish and bearish forces are evenly distributed around the current price, but short-term momentum lacks the strength for a decisive directional breakout. Indicator stratification suggests that corrective adjustments may be necessary. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.01569, approximately 1.6% above the current price. Further out, the R2 level at 0.01586 serves as a reference point. On the downside, the immediate support level is at S2, positioned at 0.01534, roughly 0.6% below the current price. The key pivot at 0.0156 acts as an immediate test point; a break above this level could alter the short-term structure, whereas a drop below S2 would open up further downside potential.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Irys's prices?

Several key factors influence Irys (IRYS) token prices:

1. Network adoption: Usage of Irys's data storage and retrieval services directly impacts token demand as IRYS is used for transaction fees.

2. Data storage market growth: Expansion of decentralized storage needs increases utility value.

3. Token utility: IRYS serves as payment for permanent data storage, creating inherent demand.

4. Market sentiment: General crypto market trends and investor confidence affect price movements.

5. Competition: Performance relative to other decentralized storage solutions like Arweave, Filecoin, and IPFS.

6. Technical developments: Protocol upgrades, partnerships, and ecosystem improvements.

7. Supply dynamics: Token distribution, staking mechanisms, and circulating supply changes.

8. Institutional adoption: Enterprise usage of permanent data storage solutions drives long-term demand.

Why do people want to know Irys's price today?

People want to know Irys (IRYS) price today for several key reasons: trading decisions, portfolio management, market analysis, and investment timing. As a decentralized data storage token, IRYS price affects trading profits, asset allocation, and entry/exit strategies for investors and traders.

Price Prediction for Irys

Irys (IRYS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of IRYS in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Irys (IRYS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Irys could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Irys will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for IRYS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Irys Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Irys in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Irys? Buying IRYS is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Irys. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Irys (IRYS) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Irys will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Irys (IRYS) Guide

What can you do with Irys

Owning Irys allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Irys (IRYS) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Irys (IRYS)

Irys is a Layer-1 Datachain That Unlocks the Value of Data—letting you store, use, and monetize your AI and IP data.

Irys Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Irys, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Irys Website
Block Explorer

Category :

BNB Chain EcosystemBinance Wallet IDOEthereum Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Irys

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 16:20:25 (UTC+8)

Irys (IRYS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Irys

IRYS USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on IRYS with leverage. Explore IRYS USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Irys (IRYS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Irys price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
IRYS/USDT
￡0.0097674
￡0.0097674￡0.0097674
-12.37%
5.50M (USDT)
IRYS/USDC
￡0.0098185
￡0.0098185￡0.0098185
-11.97%
3.74M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

IRYS-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

IRYS
IRYS
GBP
GBP

1 IRYS = 0.0097747 GBP