Irys Price(IRYS)
The live Irys (IRYS) price today is ￡ 0.01339, with a 12.36% change over the past 24 hours. The current IRYS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.01339 per IRYS.
Irys currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at ￡ 26.78M, with a circulating supply of 2.00B IRYS. During the last 24 hours, IRYS traded between ￡ 0.0133 (low) and ￡ 0.01557 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, IRYS moved -0.67% in the last hour and -14.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 80.95K.
ETH
The current Market Cap of Irys is ￡ 26.78M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 80.95K. The circulating supply of IRYS is 2.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 133.90M.
-0.67%
-12.36%
-14.28%
-14.28%
Track the price changes of Irys for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.0013785
|-12.36%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.00078
|+6.18%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.0036
|-21.19%
|90 Days
|￡ -0.02275
|-62.95%
Today, IRYS recorded a change of ￡ -0.0013785 (-12.36%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.00078 (+6.18%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, IRYS saw a change of ￡ -0.0036 (-21.19%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0.02275 (-62.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Irys (IRYS)?
Check out the Irys Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Irys recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the IRYS market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Price < Lower Band
|Touching or breaking lower band
|Entering"cheap" zone, volatility increasing.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|5‑6 Buy
|60‑80% Buy
|Majority of MAs pointing up, bullish alignment dominant.
|Pivot Point
|S2 ≤ Price < S1
|Between S2‑S1
|Below central pivot, entering low-price zone.
IRYS_USDT is trading near the 0.01543 pivot point on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is currently between the S1 level and the central pivot at 0.0156. The short-term moving average group is signaling a buy signal, while the long-term trend remains in a consolidating range. The pivot system indicates limited upside potential, with the lower S2 level providing fundamental liquidity support. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, and there is divergence between the fast and slow lines. The RSI is in a neutral zone, while the KDJ and StochRSI values have not yet reached extreme overbought or oversold levels. Volatility remains low, maintaining a converging pattern. Bullish and bearish forces are evenly distributed around the current price, but short-term momentum lacks the strength for a decisive directional breakout. Indicator stratification suggests that corrective adjustments may be necessary. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.01569, approximately 1.6% above the current price. Further out, the R2 level at 0.01586 serves as a reference point. On the downside, the immediate support level is at S2, positioned at 0.01534, roughly 0.6% below the current price. The key pivot at 0.0156 acts as an immediate test point; a break above this level could alter the short-term structure, whereas a drop below S2 would open up further downside potential.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Irys could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Irys is a Layer-1 Datachain That Unlocks the Value of Data—letting you store, use, and monetize your AI and IP data.
For a more in-depth understanding of Irys, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
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