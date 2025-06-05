What is Apertum (APTM)

APTM is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche. Its DAO-driven ecosystem enables efficient smart contract deployment, Web3 integration, dApp support, and developer-friendly infrastructure, incorporating a deflationary model to enhance long-term sustainability.

APTM to Local Currencies

1 APTM to VND ₫ 31,814.835 1 APTM to AUD A$ 1.84977 1 APTM to GBP ￡ 0.88257 1 APTM to EUR € 1.05183 1 APTM to USD $ 1.209 1 APTM to MYR RM 5.10198 1 APTM to TRY ₺ 47.47743 1 APTM to JPY ¥ 173.8542 1 APTM to RUB ₽ 93.38316 1 APTM to INR ₹ 103.79265 1 APTM to IDR Rp 19,819.66896 1 APTM to KRW ₩ 1,638.20709 1 APTM to PHP ₱ 67.29294 1 APTM to EGP ￡E. 60.03894 1 APTM to BRL R$ 6.74622 1 APTM to CAD C$ 1.64424 1 APTM to BDT ৳ 147.77607 1 APTM to NGN ₦ 1,894.97451 1 APTM to UAH ₴ 50.10096 1 APTM to VES Bs 117.273 1 APTM to PKR Rs 341.03472 1 APTM to KZT ₸ 616.8318 1 APTM to THB ฿ 39.46176 1 APTM to TWD NT$ 36.19746 1 APTM to AED د.إ 4.43703 1 APTM to CHF Fr 0.99138 1 APTM to HKD HK$ 9.47856 1 APTM to MAD .د.م 11.06235 1 APTM to MXN $ 23.15235

Apertum Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Apertum, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Apertum What is the price of Apertum (APTM) today? The live price of Apertum (APTM) is 1.209 USD . What is the market cap of Apertum (APTM)? The current market cap of Apertum is $ 4.71M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of APTM by its real-time market price of 1.209 USD . What is the circulating supply of Apertum (APTM)? The current circulating supply of Apertum (APTM) is 3.90M USD . What was the highest price of Apertum (APTM)? As of 2025-06-06 , the highest price of Apertum (APTM) is 1.78 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Apertum (APTM)? The 24-hour trading volume of Apertum (APTM) is $ 206.41K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

