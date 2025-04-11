APTM

APTM is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche. Its DAO-driven ecosystem enables efficient smart contract deployment, Web3 integration, dApp support, and developer-friendly infrastructure, incorporating a deflationary model to enhance long-term sustainability.

NameAPTM

RankNo.1514

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)111.44%

Circulation Supply3,899,287

Max Supply2,100,000,000

Total Supply7,161,623.0425532

Circulation Rate0.0018%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.972488445629584,2025-04-11

Lowest Price0.7208375990263015,2025-04-24

Public BlockchainAPERTUM

IntroductionAPTM is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain built as a Subnet on Avalanche. Its DAO-driven ecosystem enables efficient smart contract deployment, Web3 integration, dApp support, and developer-friendly infrastructure, incorporating a deflationary model to enhance long-term sustainability.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favourites
APTM/USDT
Apertum
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (APTM)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
APTM/USDT
Apertum
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (APTM)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...