Rave Price (KRAV)
The live Rave (KRAV) price today is $ 0.00159237, with a 1.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current KRAV to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00159237 per KRAV.
Rave currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 1,359,862, with a circulating supply of 854.16M KRAV. During the last 24 hours, KRAV traded between $ 0.00158942 (low) and $ 0.00161159 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.074706, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, KRAV moved +0.08% in the last hour and -1.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.11.
The current Market Cap of Rave is $ 1.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.11. The circulating supply of KRAV is 854.16M, with a total supply of 854164133.8607213. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.36M.
+0.08%
-1.09%
-1.43%
-1.43%
During today, the price change of Rave to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Rave to USD was $ -0.0000004058.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Rave to USD was $ +0.0002114708.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Rave to USD was $ +0.0000001331173463847.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000004058
|-0.02%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0002114708
|+13.28%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000001331173463847
|+0.00%
In 2040, the price of Rave could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
What is the project about? Krav is a decentralized perpetual crypto quanto exchange
What makes your project unique? Krav is the first-ever decentralized perpetual quanto exchange. At Krav, you can leverage BTC trades using any altcoin as collateral, and have the gains and losses settled in altcoins. What innovations does Krav offer? Catering to Traders and Liquidity Providers (LPs): Project Krav's unique mechanism allows traders to utilize altcoins to open long or short positions on Bitcoin (BTC), catering to a broad spectrum of trading strategies. Meanwhile, LPs have an opportunity to earn transaction fees each time traders modify their positions, offering a potential for steady income. Enabling Strategic Trading with Limit Orders: The ability to set limit orders offers users enhanced control over their trading strategies. The added layer of execution fees attached to limit orders means traders can further fine-tune their strategies to optimize potential profits. Risk Mitigation Measures: Krav incorporates critical risk management tools to safeguard the interests of its users. The funding fee mechanism balances the distribution of long and short positions, mitigating systemic risk. Additionally, a forced liquidation is initiated if a user's open position exceeds 90% of their pledged collateral, protecting the liquidity pool's overall health.
History of your project. Stagnant Altcoins - A Lack of Utility As of today, the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at a staggering $1 trillion, with over 10,000 unique coins tracked by major data aggregators like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. This diverse landscape of cryptocurrencies paints a promising picture of the sector's growth. However, beneath the surface, a significant discrepancy becomes apparent. While established, large market cap coins have managed to carve out their space in the digital economy with clear utility and strong traction, the vast majority of altcoins remain comparatively dormant. Despite their numbers, many of these meme tokens lack substantial use cases beyond speculative investment. Often, token holders of these coins remain passive, holding their tokens with no immediate use for them, only hoping for future price appreciation. In a market as dynamic and volatile as cryptocurrency, such a passive stance can limit the potential value and versatility of these tokens. Idle Altcoins - A Missed Opportunity In a market teeming with activity, these idle altcoins represent missed opportunities. Tokens that sit unused do not contribute to market dynamics or liquidity, leaving them susceptible to becoming 'zombie' coins - tokens with little trading activity or functional utility. Furthermore, low trading volumes reduce these coins' market visibility, limiting their potential to attract new investors or users. This passive landscape of idle memecoins also impacts token holders. Instead of being able to actively use or engage with their holdings, these individuals and entities find themselves in a waiting game, hoping for a future upswing in token value. It's a restrictive scenario that counteracts the dynamic, participatory ethos that lies at the heart of the crypto world. Krav: Bringing Volatility to Altcoins Krav's vision seeks to redress this imbalance. By introducing the volatility of the two most traded cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, into lower-volume altcoins, we aim to breathe life into these tokens, turning them into underlying assets for quanto derivatives. In this model, not only does the trading volume of these altcoins increase, but their utility does as well. Token holders can actively engage with their assets, using them as collateral for leveraged trades on BTC and ETH, thereby creating a dynamic, active market space for altcoins that were previously underutilized. With Krav, we aim to unlock the potential of these altcoins, contributing to a more vibrant and diversified crypto economy.
What’s next for your project? Bringing RWAs as trading pairs to crypto. Attracting more altcoin pairs with BTC/ETH. Multi-chain support
What can your token be used for? Staking Staking Staked KRAV bestows three types of rewards: Escrowed KRAV Multiplier Points KRAV Rewards For more information on Escrowed KRAV and Multiplier Points, please refer to the Rewards page. 30% of the fees generated from swaps and leverage trading are converted to $KRAV and distributed to staked KRAV tokens. Please note that the fees distributed are the amount remaining after deduction of referral rewards and the network costs for keepers, which typically account for around 1% of the total fees. To stake your KRAV tokens, visit: https://krav.trade/dashboard/stake $KRAV aims to protect the interests of our community's early backers by preventing their stake from being diluted by substantial whales - it guarantees an equal opportunity playing field for all community participants.
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What is Rave about?
Krav is a decentralized perpetual crypto quanto exchange.
What makes Rave unique?
Krav is the first decentralized perpetual quanto exchange, enabling traders to leverage BTC trades using any altcoin as collateral, with gains and losses settled in altcoins. Key innovations include: Catering to both traders and liquidity providers (LPs), allowing traders to open long or short positions on Bitcoin (BTC) using altcoins as collateral, while LPs earn transaction fees when traders adjust positions. Limit orders that provide enhanced control over trading strategies and allow for additional execution fees to optimize profits. Risk mitigation measures, including a funding fee mechanism to balance long and short positions, and forced liquidation at 90% of pledged collateral to protect the liquidity pool.
What's the history of Rave?
The cryptocurrency market, valued at over $1 trillion with 10,000 unique coins, highlights a disparity between established coins with clear utility and the majority of altcoins lacking substantial use cases. Many altcoins remain dormant, limiting their value and versatility. Krav addresses this by introducing volatility from Bitcoin and Ethereum into lower-volume altcoins, transforming them into underlying assets for quanto derivatives. This increases trading volume and utility, creating a dynamic market for previously underutilized altcoins.
What's next for Rave?
Future developments include introducing RWAs as trading pairs, expanding altcoin pairs with BTC/ETH, and implementing multi-chain support.
What can Rave be used for?
Staking KRAV tokens offers three types of rewards: Escrowed KRAV, Multiplier Points, and KRAV Rewards. 30% of fees from swaps and leverage trading are converted to KRAV and distributed to staked tokens, after deducting referral rewards and network costs. Staking ensures early backers' interests are protected, preventing dilution by whales and ensuring equal opportunities for all participants. To stake KRAV tokens, visit: https://krav.trade/dashboard/stake
What is the current price of Rave?
The live price of Rave (KRAV) is £0.0011735038036422675000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Rave positioned in the market?
Rave currently sits at market rank #2416, supported by a market capitalization of £1002156.05005657050000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of KRAV?
The circulating supply of KRAV is 854164133.8607213 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Rave?
During the last 24 hours, Rave traded within a range of £0.0011713297886704050000 (24-hour low) and £0.0011876680638996225000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Rave from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Rave reached an all-time high of £0.05505490253829150000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is KRAV trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Rave?
The current price movement of -1.09% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Base Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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