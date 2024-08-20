Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Tokenomics
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is meme-backed money. It’s a meme coin actually backed by one of the most recognizable memes on the internet. The first meme coin-NFT hybrid, made for all 8+ billion humans on Earth.
Overview
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a unique experiment in the crypto space, combining the characteristics of a memecoin and an NFT into a new asset class called a Meme-Fungible Token (MFT). NPC is designed as a high-supply, highly liquid token that can be traded both as a fungible token (like a typical memecoin) and as a non-fungible token (NFT) on various marketplaces. The project is explicitly described as an art experiment with no intrinsic value, no formal team, and no roadmap, intended purely for entertainment and cultural participation.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard: NPC uses the ERC11 standard, which merges ERC20 (fungible) and ERC1155 (NFT) functionalities. This allows NPC to be traded as both a token and an NFT, and users can convert between the two forms 1:1 using a wrapper dApp.
- Supply: The maximum supply is 8,050,126,520 NPC.
- Distribution: There is no evidence of a traditional token sale, ICO, or structured fundraising. The token is available on multiple chains (Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain, Solana) and can be acquired via decentralized and centralized exchanges.
- NFT Minting: A special collection, "Non-Playable Customs," was minted out on August 20, 2024, with 155,443 unique NFTs, each requiring 1 NPC to mint (which was then burned).
Allocation Mechanism
- No Structured Allocation: There is no published breakdown of allocations to team, investors, community, or other stakeholders. The project emphasizes its lack of a formal team or roadmap.
- NFT Collection: The only explicit allocation event is the minting of the "Non-Playable Customs" NFT collection, which was open to the public and required burning NPC tokens for each mint.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: NPC is a memecoin-NFT hybrid, tradable on both token and NFT marketplaces. It is designed for entertainment, meme culture participation, and as a collectible.
- NFT Customization: Users can customize and mint their own NPC NFTs, symbolically representing "every human on Earth."
- No Financial Incentives: There are no staking, yield, or reward mechanisms. The project explicitly states there is no expectation of profit, no dividends, and no compensation for holding or using the token.
- Burn Mechanism: Minting custom NFTs required burning NPC, introducing a deflationary aspect tied to NFT creation.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting schedules, or unlock events. All tokens are freely tradable upon acquisition.
- NFT Minting: The only "lock" is the burning of NPC to mint NFTs, which is a permanent removal from supply rather than a time-based lock.
Tokenomics Table
Additional Notes
- Meme-Backed Money: NPC is described as "meme-backed money," with each token/NFT representing a piece of internet culture.
- No Intrinsic Value: The project repeatedly emphasizes that NPC is for entertainment only, with no expectation of financial return.
- Open Source: All art and code are open source, and the project encourages community experimentation.
References for Further Reading
- NPC Tokenomics
- ERC11 Whitepaper
- Non-Playable Customs NFT Collection
- NPC Contract Addresses
Summary
Non-Playable Coin (NPC) is a memecoin-NFT hybrid with a novel ERC11 standard, no structured allocation or financial incentives, and a focus on meme culture and entertainment. Its tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with no vesting, locking, or rewards, and a unique burn-to-mint NFT mechanism.
Αποποίηση ευθυνών
