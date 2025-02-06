BERA (BERA) Tokenomics
Πληροφορίες BERA (BERA)
Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.
BERA (BERA) Tokenomics & ανάλυση τιμών
Εξερευνήστε τα βασικά στοιχεία για τα tokenomics και τις τιμές για BERA (BERA), συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς, των λεπτομερειών της προσφοράς, της FDV και του ιστορικού των τιμών. Κατανοήστε την τρέχουσα αξία και τη θέση του token στην αγορά με μια ματιά.
Σε βάθος δομή Token BERA (BERA)
Εντρυφήστε στον τρόπο με τον οποίο εκδίδονται, κατανέμονται και ξεκλειδώνονται τα token BERA. Αυτή η ενότητα υπογραμμίζει βασικές πτυχές της οικονομικής δομής του token: χρησιμότητα, κίνητρα και κατοχύρωση.
Berachain introduces a novel tokenomics model centered around its Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus, combining elements of DeFi, governance, and staking to align incentives for users, validators, and liquidity providers. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Overview
- BERA: Native gas token for transaction fees and network operations.
- BGT (Bera Governance Token): Non-transferable governance token, can be burned 1:1 for BERA.
Issuance Mechanism
- Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL):
- Validators must stake BERA to propose blocks.
- Users delegate BGT to validators, increasing their reward emissions.
- Validator rewards are distributed from a central Rewards Vault, proportional to the amount staked and delegated.
- BGT is routed through liquidity pools (DEX Pool A/B), incentivizing liquidity provision.
- Future BGT inflation (block rewards) is managed via the
x/berachefmodule, with a bribe mechanism (
x/bribe) to further incentivize delegates.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Unlock Start
|Unlock Schedule / Cliff
|Description / Recipients
|Airdrop
|15.8%
|2025-02-06
|Instant + Daily
|Distributed to ecosystem participants: testnet users, NFT holders, social supporters, dApps, builders
|Ecosystem & R&D
|20%
|2025-02-06
|1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear
|For ecosystem development, R&D, growth, and Berachain Foundation operations
|Future Community Initiatives
|13.1%
|2026-02-06
|1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear
|For developers, applications, and user incentive programs
|Initial Core Contributors
|16.8%
|2026-02-06
|1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear
|Advisors and Big Bera Labs members
|Investors
|34.3%
|2026-02-06
|1yr cliff, then 1/6th instant, 24mo linear
|Seed, Series A, and Series B investors
Unlocks are typically instant for the first portion after the cliff, then distributed linearly (monthly) over 24 months.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking & Delegation:
- Users delegate BGT to validators, who in turn stake BERA to secure the network.
- Delegators and validators receive rewards from the Rewards Vault, proportional to their stake and delegation.
- Liquidity Provision:
- BGT is routed to DEX pools, incentivizing liquidity providers and integrating DeFi yields with network security.
- Bribe Mechanism:
- Additional incentives (bribes) can be sent to delegates, further aligning user participation with network health.
- Governance:
- BGT holders participate in governance, influencing protocol upgrades and reward distribution.
- Burn Mechanism:
- BGT can be burned 1:1 for BERA, providing a deflationary pressure and utility for governance tokens.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Cliff and Linear Vesting:
- Most allocations (Ecosystem, Community, Contributors, Investors) have a 1-year cliff, after which 1/6th is released instantly, and the remainder vests linearly over 24 months.
- Airdrop:
- Airdrop allocations are distributed instantly and daily, with a portion unlocked immediately and the rest over a set period.
- No Unlocks in Recent Week:
- As of the last week of July 2025, no new unlocks have occurred, indicating a period of stability in circulating supply.
Circulating Supply and Recent Trends
- Circulating Supply:
- As of July 31, 2025, the circulating supply of BERA is approximately 122.1 million tokens, showing a steady increase over the past week.
- Futures Volume:
- BERA futures trading volume has fluctuated between ~$24.6M and ~$74M daily in the last week, indicating active market participation.
- Revenue:
- Daily protocol revenue remains modest, with occasional spikes, reflecting early-stage adoption and ongoing ecosystem development.
Summary Table: Berachain BERA Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Proof-of-Liquidity: Validators stake BERA, users delegate BGT, rewards from Rewards Vault
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, delegation, liquidity provision, bribes, governance, BGT burn for BERA
|Locking/Unlocking
|1-year cliff, 1/6th instant, 24-month linear vesting for most allocations
|Circulating Supply Trend
|Gradual increase, ~122.1M BERA as of July 31, 2025
|Unlocking Events
|No new unlocks in the last week
Additional Insights
- Innovative Design: Berachain’s PoL model is designed to maximize DeFi participation, decentralization, and sustainable incentives, drawing inspiration from veTokenomics (e.g., Curve) but with unique mechanisms to prevent dominance by a single liquid staking platform.
- Ecosystem Growth: Rapid TVL growth post-mainnet launch, with major protocols (BEX, Kodiak, Beraborrow, Dolomite) driving adoption and liquidity.
- Governance and Flexibility: The modular EVM architecture and governance token design allow for adaptable protocol upgrades and community-driven development.
For further details, see Berachain’s official documentation and ecosystem resources.
Tokenomics BERA (BERA): Επεξήγηση βασικών μετρήσεων και περιπτώσεις χρήσης
Η κατανόηση των tokenomics του BERA (BERA) είναι απαραίτητη για την ανάλυση της μακροπρόθεσμης αξίας, της βιωσιμότητας και των δυνατοτήτων του.
Βασικές μετρήσεις και τρόπος υπολογισμού τους:
Συνολική προμήθεια:
Ο μέγιστος αριθμός BERA token που έχουν δημιουργηθεί ή θα δημιουργηθούν ποτέ.
Συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκοςΚ:
Ο αριθμός των token που είναι σήμερα διαθέσιμα στην αγορά και σε δημόσια χέρια.
Μέγιστη παροχή:
Το σκληρό όριο για το πόσα BERA token μπορούν να υπάρχουν συνολικά.
FDV (πλήρως απομειωμένη αποτίμηση):
Υπολογίζεται ως τρέχουσα τιμή × μέγιστη προσφορά, δίνοντας μια προβολή της συνολικής κεφαλαιοποίησης της αγοράς εάν όλα τα token είναι σε κυκλοφορία.
Ποσοστό πληθωρισμού:
Αντικατοπτρίζει πόσο γρήγορα εισάγονται νέα tokens, επηρεάζοντας τη σπανιότητα και τη μακροπρόθεσμη κίνηση των τιμών.
Γιατί αυτές οι μετρήσεις έχουν σημασία για τους επενδυτές;
Υψηλός συνολικός δημόσια διαθέσιμος όγκος = μεγαλύτερη ρευστότητα.
Περιορισμένη μέγιστη προσφορά + χαμηλός πληθωρισμός = δυνατότητα μακροπρόθεσμης ανατίμησης των τιμών.
Διαφανής διανομή token = καλύτερη εμπιστοσύνη στο έργο και μικρότερος κίνδυνος κεντρικού ελέγχου.
Υψηλή FDV με χαμηλή τρέχουσα κεφαλαιοποίηση = πιθανά σήματα υπερτίμησης.
Τώρα που καταλαβαίνετε τα tokenomics του BERA, εξερευνήστε τη ζωντανή τιμή του BERA token!
Πώς να Αγοράσετε BERA
Ενδιαφέρεστε να προσθέσετε BERA (BERA) στο χαρτοφυλάκιό σας; Η MEXC υποστηρίζει διάφορες μεθόδους αγοράς BERA, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των πιστωτικών καρτών, των τραπεζικών μεταφορών και των συναλλαγών peer-to-peer. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC κάνει την αγορά crypto εύκολη και ασφαλή.
BERA (BERA) Ιστορικό τιμών
Η ανάλυση του ιστορικού των τιμών BERA βοηθά τους χρήστες να κατανοήσουν τις προηγούμενες κινήσεις της αγοράς, τα βασικά επίπεδα στήριξης/αντίστασης και τα μοτίβα μεταβλητότητας. Είτε παρακολουθείτε τα υψηλά όλων των εποχών είτε εντοπίζετε τάσεις, τα ιστορικά δεδομένα αποτελούν κρίσιμο μέρος της πρόβλεψης των τιμών και της τεχνικής ανάλυσης.
Πρόβλεψη Τιμής BERA
Θέλετε να μάθετε πού μπορεί να κατευθυνθεί το BERA; Η σελίδα μας για την πρόβλεψη των τιμών του BERA συνδυάζει το κλίμα της αγοράς, τις ιστορικές τάσεις και τους τεχνικούς δείκτες για να παρέχει μια μελλοντική άποψη.
Γιατί πρέπει να επιλέξετε τη MEXC;
Η MEXC είναι ένα από τα κορυφαία ανταλλακτήρια crypto στον κόσμο, το οποίο εμπιστεύονται εκατομμύρια χρήστες παγκοσμίως. Είτε είστε αρχάριος είτε επαγγελματίας, η MEXC είναι ο ευκολότερος τρόπος για να ξεκινήσετε τις συναλλαγές σε crypto.
Αποποίηση ευθυνών
Τα δεδομένα Tokenomics σε αυτήν τη σελίδα προέρχονται από πηγές τρίτων. Το MEXC δεν εγγυάται την ακρίβειά τους. Παρακαλείστε να διεξάγετε ενδελεχή έρευνα πριν επενδύσετε.