sonar (S0X) Tokenomics
sonar (S0X) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für sonar (S0X), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
sonar (S0X)-Informationen
SONAR – On-chain Made Simple
SONAR was created with a simple mission: to make on-chain activity accessible and actionable for everyone. Today, the biggest barrier for both new and experienced users is complexity. If you want to scan a wallet, track transactions, analyze token flows, or place trades, you’re forced to jump between multiple dashboards, block explorers, and exchange interfaces. Each tool comes with its own layout, its own language, and often overwhelming amounts of raw data — hashes, codes, and technical noise that discourage adoption.
SONAR changes this completely by offering a chat-based on-chain agent that understands plain English. Instead of struggling with explorers or dozens of tabs, users simply open SONAR and ask questions directly:
“What tokens are inside this wallet?”
“Who are the top holders of this contract?”
“Show me recent inflows and outflows for this address.”
The platform then delivers clear, human-readable answers, removing the need to parse complex data manually. This approach lowers the barrier to entry for newcomers, while also giving advanced traders speed and clarity.
Beyond scanning wallets and contracts, SONAR goes further by enabling direct trading through natural language commands. Users can:
Open longs or shorts on Aster or Hyperliquid.
Place swaps and positions through Jupiter.
Buy and sell meme tokens on Pump.fun.
This creates a unified experience where scanning, analysis, and trading all happen in one place, guided by the simplicity of a chat interface.
SONAR is also integrated with Polymarket, enabling insights into prediction markets, deep analysis, and broader opportunities for users who want more than just wallet data. By connecting across multiple protocols, SONAR becomes not just a tool, but an ecosystem hub for Solana.
Another core part of the vision is governance and utility for token holders. $SONAR will give the community the power to vote on which features roll out next. Instead of a fixed, top-down roadmap, SONAR will be guided by its users. This ensures that development stays aligned with the needs of traders, builders, and the wider community.
In short, SONAR is solving the fragmentation problem in crypto. It removes the noise, replaces explorers with clarity, and brings trading, scanning, and research together under one interface — your own words.
With SONAR, there’s no more bouncing between tabs or drowning in hashes. The future of on-chain interaction is simple, fast, and community-driven.
sonar (S0X) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von sonar (S0X) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von S0X-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele S0X-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von S0X verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des S0X -Tokens!
