Solana (SOL)
Solana (SOL)-Informationen

"Solana wurde Ende 2017 von ehemaligen Qualcomm-, Intel- und Dropbox-Ingenieuren gegründet und ist ein Single-Chain, delegiertes Proof-of-Stake-Protokoll, dessen Fokus auf der Bereitstellung von Skalierbarkeit liegt, ohne auf die Dezentralisierung oder Sicherheit zu verzichten. Kern der Skalierungslösung von Solana ist eine dezentrale Uhr namens Proof-of-History (PoH), die entwickelt wurde, um das Zeitproblem in verteilten Netzwerken zu lösen, in denen es keine einzige, vertrauenswürdige Zeitquelle gibt. Im Kern bietet Solana: - Skalierbarkeit: Solana ist in der Lage, über 50.000 Transaktionen pro Sekunde zu unterstützen und dabei eine Blockzeit von 400 Millisekunden aufrecht zu erhalten. - Dezentralisierung: Durch den Einsatz des Turbine Block Propagation-Protokolls kann die Plattform Tausende von Nodes unterstützen und dabei leistungsfähig und skalierbar bleiben. -Kostengünstige Ausführung: Die Transaktionskosten im Netzwerk werden auf 10 USD für 1 Million Transaktionen geschätzt."

https://solana.com
https://solana.com/solana-whitepaper.pdf
https://solscan.io/token/So11111111111111111111111111111111111111111

Solana (SOL) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse

$ 86.62B
--
$ 536.16M
--
$ 296
$ 0.505193636791
$ 161.56
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von Solana (SOL)

Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie SOL-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.

Solana (SOL) is the native token of the Solana blockchain, serving as the backbone for transaction fees, staking, and network security. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Inflationary Model: Solana employs a disinflationary inflation schedule. New SOL tokens are created according to a predetermined schedule:
    • Initial Inflation Rate: The protocol started with a high inflation rate, which decreases over time.
    • Disinflation Rate: The inflation rate reduces by 15% per "epoch year" (~360 days) until it stabilizes at a long-term rate of 1.5% annually.
    • Long-term Inflation Rate: Once the 1.5% annual rate is reached, it remains fixed.
  • Token Burning: 50% of each transaction fee is burned, reducing the effective inflation rate and providing a deflationary pressure on the supply.

Allocation Mechanism

Initial Token Distribution

Allocation CategoryApprox. % of Initial SupplyUnlocking/Vesting Details
Community Reserve Fund~38.89%13% unlocked monthly (May–Dec 2020), remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Project Team~12.79%50% unlocked at launch, remainder unlocked monthly over 24 months
Solana Foundation~10.46%~0.5% unlocked at TGE, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Seed Round InvestorsN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Strategic SaleN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Validator SaleN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Founding SaleN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Coinlist Auction SaleN/AFully unlocked at TGE

Note: The project team and foundation allocations were subject to vesting to align incentives and prevent immediate sell-offs.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: SOL is required to pay for all transactions and smart contract executions. Fees consist of a static base per signature and a variable component based on computational resources.
  • Staking: SOL holders can stake their tokens to participate in network consensus and earn rewards. Validators and delegators receive inflationary rewards and a share of transaction fees.
    • Validator Incentives: Validators receive 50% of transaction fees (pending a governance update to receive 100%) and inflationary rewards proportional to their stake.
    • Delegation: Delegators can assign their SOL to validators and share in the rewards, minus validator commission.
  • Token Extensions: Solana supports advanced token functionalities (e.g., confidential transfers, transfer hooks, non-transferable tokens) to enable diverse use cases such as payroll, KYC, and regulatory compliance.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Many allocations (team, foundation, investors) were subject to time-based vesting, with monthly unlocks over 24 months post-launch.
  • Staking Lock: Staked SOL is locked and can only be withdrawn after an unstaking period, which helps secure the network.
  • Special Agreements: Some large allocations (e.g., FTX estate) are locked and released according to specific schedules, often with linear monthly unlocks.

Unlocking Time

Example Unlocking Schedules

AllocationUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock Mechanism
TeamJan 7, 2021Jan 7, 202350% at launch, remainder monthly over 24 months
Community ReserveMay 2020Jan 7, 202113% monthly, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 2021
FTX EstateApr 7, 2020Mar 1, 2029Linear monthly unlocks until Mar 2029
Alameda/FTX DealsSep 2021May 2025Linear monthly or full unlocks on set dates

Sample Table: FTX Estate Unlocks

Unlock DateAmount Unlocked (SOL)Cumulative Unlocked% UnlockedAllocation DetailsVesting StartVesting End
2025-07-0112,688475,771,74499.88%FTX Estate2020-04-072029-03-01
.....................
2029-03-0112,688476,330,016100.00%FTX Estate2020-04-072029-03-01

Staking and Circulating Supply Dynamics

  • High Staking Participation: Historically, ~77% of available SOL has been staked, indicating strong network security and user engagement.
  • Unstaking Events: Large scheduled unlocks (e.g., in 2025) can significantly increase circulating supply and impact market liquidity.

Summary Table: Solana Token Economics

MechanismDescription
IssuanceDisinflationary inflation, initial high rate decreasing to 1.5% annually, with fee burning
AllocationCommunity, team, foundation, investors, with vesting and unlock schedules
UsageTransaction fees, staking, governance, advanced token extensions
IncentivesStaking rewards, validator/delegator commissions, transaction fee sharing
LockingVesting for team/foundation/investors, staking lock, special agreements (e.g., FTX estate)
UnlockingMonthly or cliff unlocks, major unlocks in 2025 and 2029 for certain allocations

Implications and Considerations

  • Market Impact: Large unlocks (especially in 2025 and 2029) may introduce significant supply, potentially affecting price and liquidity.
  • Network Security: High staking rates support robust security, but shifts in staking/unstaking can influence yields and network stability.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Allocation to community and incentives is designed to foster long-term ecosystem development and participation.

Solana’s token economics are structured to balance network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term sustainability, with mechanisms in place to align stakeholder incentives and manage supply dynamics over time.

Solana (SOL) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle

Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von Solana (SOL) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.

Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:

Gesamtangebot:

Die maximale Anzahl von SOL-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.

Umlaufangebot:

Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.

Maximales Angebot:

Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele SOL-Token insgesamt existieren können.

FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):

Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.

Inflationsrate:

Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.

Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?

Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.

Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.

Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.

Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.

Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von SOL verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des SOL -Tokens!

