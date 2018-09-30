USDCoin (USDC) Tokenomics
USDCoin (USDC)-Informationen
USDCoin (USDC) ist ein Stablecoin mit voller Reserve in US-Dollar, der von Circle herausgegeben wird und auf dem Open-Source-Fiat-Stablecoin-Framework basiert, das von CENTRE entwickelt wurde.
USDCoin (USDC) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für USDCoin (USDC), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von USDCoin (USDC)
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie USDC-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
USDC is a fiat-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the U.S. dollar. Its token economics are structured to ensure transparency, stability, and broad utility across multiple blockchain networks. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its mechanisms:
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Minting and Burning:
USDC is minted and burned natively on 16+ supported blockchains. The process is as follows:
- When a user deposits USD with a Circle partner, an equivalent amount of USDC is minted and sent to the user’s blockchain address.
- When a user redeems USDC for USD, the corresponding USDC tokens are burned.
- Cross-Chain Transfers:
USDC employs a "burn and mint" mechanism for cross-chain transfers. When moving USDC from one blockchain to another, tokens are burned on the source chain and minted on the destination chain. This ensures the total supply remains fully backed by USD reserves at all times.
Current Supply and Flows
|Stablecoin
|Current Supply (USD)
|Daily Mints (USD)
|Daily Burns (USD)
|USDC
|$60,350,323,939
|$162,693,273
|$95,945,615
2. Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-Allocation or Vesting:
Unlike many crypto tokens, USDC does not have a fixed supply, pre-mined allocation, or vesting schedules. All tokens are issued on-demand in response to user deposits and are fully backed by USD or cash equivalents held in reserve.
- No Team or Investor Allocations:
There are no special allocations for teams, investors, or ecosystem funds. All USDC in circulation is a direct representation of user deposits.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use:
USDC serves as a stable medium of exchange, store of value, and settlement asset across DeFi, centralized exchanges, payments, and remittances.
- Incentives:
- There are no direct on-chain incentives (e.g., staking rewards) for holding USDC.
- Indirect incentives arise from its utility: users benefit from price stability, fast settlement, and broad acceptance.
- USDC is often used as collateral in DeFi protocols, for trading pairs, and for cross-border payments.
- Governance:
USDC is centrally managed by Circle. There are no community governance or decentralized incentive mechanisms.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Native Locking:
USDC itself does not have a protocol-level locking or staking mechanism. Users are free to transfer, trade, or redeem their tokens at any time.
- Third-Party Locking:
Some DeFi protocols may allow or require users to lock USDC as collateral or in liquidity pools, but this is external to the USDC protocol.
5. Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity:
There are no protocol-imposed lockups or vesting periods for USDC. Users can redeem or transfer their tokens at any time, subject only to the operational hours and policies of Circle and its partners.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|USDC Implementation
|Issuance
|Minted/burned 1:1 with USD deposits/redemptions; cross-chain via burn-and-mint
|Allocation
|No pre-allocation; all supply is user-driven and fully reserved
|Usage/Incentives
|Medium of exchange, DeFi collateral, payments; no direct on-chain incentives
|Locking
|No native locking; third-party protocols may offer/require locking
|Unlocking
|No protocol lockups; tokens are always liquid and redeemable
7. Additional Notes
- Centralized Control:
Circle retains full control over contract upgrades and can freeze or block addresses in compliance with regulations.
- Transparency:
USDC’s reserves are regularly attested by third-party auditors, and supply data is publicly available.
In summary:
USDC’s token economics are designed for maximum transparency, stability, and utility, with a fully reserved, on-demand issuance model and no protocol-level incentives, lockups, or vesting. Its design prioritizes user confidence and regulatory compliance, making it a foundational asset in the digital economy.
USDCoin (USDC) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von USDCoin (USDC) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von USDC-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele USDC-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von USDC verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des USDC -Tokens!
USDCoin (USDC)-Preisverlauf
Die Analyse des Preisverlaufs von USDC hilft Nutzern, vergangene Marktbewegungen, wichtige Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus und Volatilitätsmuster zu verstehen. Ob Sie Allzeithochs verfolgen oder Trends erkennen, historische Daten sind ein entscheidender Bestandteil der Preisprognose und technischen Analyse.
USDC Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich USDC entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose USDC kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.
