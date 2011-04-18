XRP (XRP) Tokenomics
XRP (XRP)-Informationen
Ripple ist die Basiswährung des Ripple-Netzwerks, die im gesamten Ripple-Netzwerk zirkulieren kann. Es hat eine Gesamtversorgung von 100 Milliarden und nimmt allmählich ab, wenn die Anzahl der Transaktionen steigt. Das operative Unternehmen von Ripple ist Ripple Labs (ehemals OpenCoin). Die Ripple-Währung ist die einzige gemeinsame Währung im Ripple-System. Sie unterscheidet sich von anderen Währungen im System. Zum Beispiel können CNY und USD nicht über Gateways ausgezahlt werden. Mit anderen Worten kann das von Gateway A ausgegebene CNY nur am Gateway A ausgezahlt werden, nicht am Gateway B. Andernfalls müssen Sie es über eine ausstehende Bestellung des Ripple-Systems in CNY des B-Gateways umwandeln. Ripple hat jedoch überhaupt keine solchen Einschränkungen. Es ist universell im Ripple-System. Ripple (XRP), genau wie Bitcoin, ist eine digitale Währung, die auf Mathematik und Kryptographie basiert. Aber im Gegensatz zum Bitcoin, der keinen realen Nutzen hat, übernimmt XRP die Rolle der Verbindung und die Sicherheitsgarantiefunktion im Ripple-System. Die Sicherheitsgarantie ist unerlässlich, denn das Gateway, das an diesem Protokoll teilnimmt, muss eine geringe Menge XRP halten.
XRP (XRP) Tokenomics & Preisanalyse
Entdecken Sie wichtige Tokenomics- und Preisdaten für XRP (XRP), einschließlich Marktkapitalisierung, Angebotsdetails, FDV und Preisverlauf. Verstehen Sie den aktuellen Wert und die Marktposition des Tokens auf einen Blick.
Detaillierte Token-Struktur von XRP (XRP)
Erfahren Sie mehr darüber, wie XRP-Token ausgegeben, zugeteilt und freigegeben werden. Dieser Abschnitt beleuchtet wichtige Aspekte der wirtschaftlichen Struktur des Tokens: Nutzen, Anreize und Unverfallbarkeit.
Overview
XRP is the native token of the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a blockchain protocol designed for fast, low-cost cross-border payments and central bank digital currency management. The tokenomics of XRP are characterized by a fixed supply, unique allocation and issuance mechanisms, and a deflationary pressure from transaction fee burns.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: The total supply of XRP was set at 100 billion tokens at inception in 2012. No new XRP will ever be created.
- No Mining or Staking: XRP does not use Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake. All tokens were created at launch; there is no ongoing issuance or inflation from mining or staking.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (XRP)
|% of Initial Supply
|Notes
|Ripple Labs
|80,000,000,000
|80%
|Gifted by founders; used for ecosystem development, sales, and incentives
|Founders
|20,000,000,000
|20%
|Allocated to three founders with various lockup agreements
|Public/Circulating
|~59,480,000,000
|~59.48% (as of Jan 2024)
|Includes tokens sold/distributed by Ripple and founders
|Escrowed
|~40,510,000,000
|~40.51% (as of Jan 2024)
|Held in Ripple-controlled escrows
- Escrow System: In December 2017, Ripple locked 55 billion XRP (55% of total supply) into on-chain escrow contracts. These escrows release 1 billion XRP per month for Ripple’s use. Unused XRP is re-escrowed for future release.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: XRP is required to pay transaction (gas) fees on the XRPL. All fees are burned, reducing total supply over time.
- Account Reserves: To interact with the XRPL, accounts must hold a minimum of 10 XRP. Additional reserves are required for certain features (e.g., trust lines).
- No Staking Rewards: XRP holders and users do not earn fees, additional tokens, or compensation for holding or using XRP.
- Escrow and Payment Channels: XRPL supports conditional payments (escrow) and payment channels for fast, asynchronous transactions.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Escrow Contracts: The primary locking mechanism is the on-chain escrow system used by Ripple. Each month, 1 billion XRP is unlocked for Ripple’s use; any unused portion is re-locked.
- User Escrow: XRPL allows users to lock up XRP in escrow, releasing it only when certain conditions are met (e.g., time-based or conditional payments).
5. Unlocking Time
|Recipient
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Granularity
|Start Date
|End Date
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Ripple
|Cliff
|Monthly
|2017-12-01
|2022-06-01
|1,000,000,000 XRP
- Monthly Unlocks: From December 2017, 1 billion XRP per month was unlocked from escrow for Ripple. This schedule was designed to last until the escrowed supply is depleted, with unused tokens re-escrowed.
- Current Status: As of January 2024, ~40.51 billion XRP remain in escrow, with the rest circulating.
6. Deflationary Pressure
- Fee Burn: All transaction fees are burned, permanently reducing the total supply. As of January 2024, ~12.07 million XRP have been burned.
7. Supply and Distribution
|Metric
|Value (Jan 2024)
|Total Supply
|~99.99 billion XRP
|Circulating Supply
|~59.48 billion XRP
|Escrowed Supply
|~40.51 billion XRP
|Top 10 Holders
|~10.96 billion XRP
|Largest Single Holder
|<2% of total supply
- Concentration: The top 10 addresses hold ~18.43% of circulating supply, but no single address controls more than 2% of the total supply.
8. Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed at 100B at genesis; no new issuance
|Allocation
|80B to Ripple, 20B to founders; Ripple’s share subject to escrow
|Usage
|Transaction fees (burned), account reserves, payment channels, escrow
|Incentives
|No staking or holding rewards; utility-based only
|Locking
|Ripple’s escrow (monthly unlocks), user-initiated escrow
|Unlocking
|1B XRP/month from Ripple’s escrow; unused re-escrowed
|Deflation
|Fees burned, reducing supply over time
9. Key Takeaways
- XRP’s tokenomics are defined by a fixed supply, a large initial allocation to Ripple and founders, and a transparent, programmatic escrow system to manage market supply.
- There are no staking or inflationary rewards; all incentives are utility-driven.
- The burn mechanism introduces a mild deflationary pressure, while the escrow system prevents sudden large releases of XRP into the market.
- The design aims to balance utility, supply management, and long-term ecosystem incentives.
XRP (XRP) Tokenomics: Wichtige Kennzahlen erklärt und Anwendungsfälle
Das Verständnis der Tokenomics von XRP (XRP) ist für die Analyse seines langfristigen Werts, seiner Nachhaltigkeit und seines Potenzials von entscheidender Bedeutung.
Wichtige Kennzahlen und ihre Berechnung:
Gesamtangebot:
Die maximale Anzahl von XRP-Token, die jemals erstellt wurden oder werden.
Umlaufangebot:
Die Anzahl der Token, die derzeit auf dem Markt und in öffentlicher Hand verfügbar sind.
Maximales Angebot:
Die Obergrenze dafür, wie viele XRP-Token insgesamt existieren können.
FDV (vollständig verwässerte Bewertung):
Berechnet als aktueller Preis x maximales Angebot, was eine Prognose der gesamten Marktkapitalisierung ergibt, wenn alle Token im Umlauf sind.
Inflationsrate:
Gibt an, wie schnell neue Token eingeführt werden, was sich auf die Knappheit und die langfristige Preisentwicklung auswirkt.
Warum sind diese Kennzahlen für Händler wichtig?
Hohes zirkulierendes Angebot = höhere Liquidität.
Begrenztes maximales Angebot + niedrige Inflation = Potenzial für langfristige Preissteigerung.
Transparente Token-Verteilung = mehr Vertrauen in das Projekt und geringeres Risiko einer zentralen Kontrolle.
Hoher FDV bei niedriger aktueller Marktkapitalisierung = mögliche Überbewertungssignale.
Nachdem Sie nun die Tokenomics von XRP verstehen, erkunden Sie den Live-Preis des XRP -Tokens!
So kaufen Sie XRP
Möchten Sie XRP (XRP) zu Ihrem Portfolio hinzufügen? MEXC unterstützt verschiedene Methoden zum Kauf XRP, darunter Kreditkarten, Banküberweisungen und Peer-to-Peer-Handel. Ob Anfänger oder Profi, MEXC macht den Krypto-Kauf einfach und sicher.
XRP (XRP)-Preisverlauf
Die Analyse des Preisverlaufs von XRP hilft Nutzern, vergangene Marktbewegungen, wichtige Unterstützungs-/Widerstandsniveaus und Volatilitätsmuster zu verstehen. Ob Sie Allzeithochs verfolgen oder Trends erkennen, historische Daten sind ein entscheidender Bestandteil der Preisprognose und technischen Analyse.
XRP Preisprognose
Möchten Sie wissen, wohin sich XRP entwickeln könnte? Unsere Seite zur Preisprognose XRP kombiniert Marktstimmung, historische Trends und technische Indikatoren, um einen zukunftsorientierten Ausblick zu bieten.
Warum sollten Sie sich für MEXC entscheiden?
MEXC ist eine der weltweit führenden Kryptobörsen und genießt das Vertrauen von Millionen von Nutzern weltweit. Egal, ob Sie Anfänger oder Profi sind, MEXC ist Ihr einfacher Einstieg in den Kryptobereich.
Haftungsausschluss
Die Tokenomics-Daten auf dieser Seite stammen aus Quellen Dritter. MEXC übernimmt keine Gewähr für deren Richtigkeit. Bitte recherchieren Sie gründlich, bevor Sie investieren.