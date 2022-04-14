XPi (XPI) Tokenomics
$XPi is an innovative meme token deeply rooted in the Pi Network ecosystem, designed to break the limitations of traditional tokens and build a diversified ecosystem that integrates cutting-edge technology with blockchain applications. Currently deployed on the Solana blockchain, $XPi leverages Solana’s high performance, low transaction fees, and fast confirmation times to provide users with a secure and convenient trading experience. As the Pi Network mainnet begins to support token functionalities in the future, we plan to officially migrate from Solana to the Pi mainnet, thereby fully integrating the vast and active global Pi community and further enhancing token liquidity and ecosystem connectivity.
At the same time, $XPi is not limited to being a tool for financial payments and transactions; it is also committed to advancing research in frontier technologies. Our project team will focus on fields such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, Web3, and decentralized science (DeSci), utilizing blockchain-based incentive mechanisms to provide funding support and technical collaboration platforms for research projects. We believe that by combining token economics with the application of cutting-edge technologies, $XPi can create an open, transparent, and collaboratively innovative ecosystem that benefits users worldwide, enabling every participant to profit from the wave of digital economy and research innovation.
XPi (XPI) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for XPi (XPI), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
XPi (XPI) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for XPi (XPI) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal XPI tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange XPI tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår XPI's tokenomics, kan du udforske XPI tokens live-pris!
XPI Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor XPI måske er på vej hen? Vores XPI prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
