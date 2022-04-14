Spintria (SP) Tokenomics
Spintria (SP) Information
Spintria (SP) is a utility adult-token on the TON network created for anonymous and quick access to the content in the adult entertainment ecosystem. The adult industry faces numerous issues that limit its growth and safety.
Spintria offers an innovative solution that could change the game. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies will help overcome these challenges and create a safer, more profitable, and fairer ecosystem for all participants.
Security and Privacy
- Problem: Leakage of personal data and confidential information.
- Solution: The SP token is built on the TON blockchain, ensuring anonymity and transaction security.
Financial Barriers
- Problem: Limited access to traditional financial services.
- Solution: The introduction of cryptocurrency $SP and DeFi tools to simplify and reduce the cost of financial operations.
Censorship and Legal Restrictions
- Problem: Strict legal constraints and content censorship.
- Solution: Decentralized platforms utilizing the $SP token that are hard to censor.
Exploitation and Lack of Fair Compensation
- Problem: Unfair working conditions and low earnings.
- Solution: Transparent and fair reward systems using smart contracts based on $SP.
Monetization Challenges
- Problem: Difficulties in monetizing content.
- Solution: Use of $SP for direct and instant payments without intermediaries.
Lack of Innovation
- Problem: Insufficient technological innovation.
- Solution: Implementation of new technologies, such as NFTs and DeFi, utilizing $SP.
Stigmatization and Social Pressure
- Problem: Stigmatization and negative attitudes toward industry workers.
- Solution: Community support and educational initiatives funded through $SP.
Content Quality Issues
- Problem: Low-quality content.
- Solution: Introduction of quality standards and rating systems, supporting professional creators through $SP.
Market Access Issues
- Problem: Limited access to the global market.
- Solution: Decentralized platforms based on $SP to ensure global access.
Intellectual Property Protection Issues
- Problem: Piracy and illegal content distribution.
- Solution: Use of blockchain technologies to protect copyrights and track content distribution through $SP.
Spintria offers a comprehensive solution to all key issues within the adult industry. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies create a safe, fair, and innovative ecosystem that benefits both content creators and consumers. Join us and be a part of the revolution in the adult industry.
Spintria (SP) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Spintria (SP), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Spintria (SP) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Spintria (SP) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal SP tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange SP tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår SP's tokenomics, kan du udforske SP tokens live-pris!
