Spintria Pris (SP)
Live prisen på Spintria (SP) i dag er 0.00909795 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 468.93K USD. SP til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Spintria markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Spintria Prisændring inden for dagen er +11.83%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 51.56M USD
Få opdateringer af SP til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige SP prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Spintria til USD $ +0.00096208.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Spintria til USD $ -0.0023127625.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Spintria til USD $ -0.0047522514.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Spintria til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ +0.00096208
|+11.83%
|30 dage
|$ -0.0023127625
|-25.42%
|60 dage
|$ -0.0047522514
|-52.23%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Spintria: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+0.05%
+11.83%
-3.00%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Spintria (SP) is a utility adult-token on the TON network created for anonymous and quick access to the content in the adult entertainment ecosystem. The adult industry faces numerous issues that limit its growth and safety. Spintria offers an innovative solution that could change the game. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies will help overcome these challenges and create a safer, more profitable, and fairer ecosystem for all participants. Security and Privacy - Problem: Leakage of personal data and confidential information. - Solution: The SP token is built on the TON blockchain, ensuring anonymity and transaction security. Financial Barriers - Problem: Limited access to traditional financial services. - Solution: The introduction of cryptocurrency $SP and DeFi tools to simplify and reduce the cost of financial operations. Censorship and Legal Restrictions - Problem: Strict legal constraints and content censorship. - Solution: Decentralized platforms utilizing the $SP token that are hard to censor. Exploitation and Lack of Fair Compensation - Problem: Unfair working conditions and low earnings. - Solution: Transparent and fair reward systems using smart contracts based on $SP. Monetization Challenges - Problem: Difficulties in monetizing content. - Solution: Use of $SP for direct and instant payments without intermediaries. Lack of Innovation - Problem: Insufficient technological innovation. - Solution: Implementation of new technologies, such as NFTs and DeFi, utilizing $SP. Stigmatization and Social Pressure - Problem: Stigmatization and negative attitudes toward industry workers. - Solution: Community support and educational initiatives funded through $SP. Content Quality Issues - Problem: Low-quality content. - Solution: Introduction of quality standards and rating systems, supporting professional creators through $SP. Market Access Issues - Problem: Limited access to the global market. - Solution: Decentralized platforms based on $SP to ensure global access. Intellectual Property Protection Issues - Problem: Piracy and illegal content distribution. - Solution: Use of blockchain technologies to protect copyrights and track content distribution through $SP. Spintria offers a comprehensive solution to all key issues within the adult industry. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies create a safe, fair, and innovative ecosystem that benefits both content creators and consumers. Join us and be a part of the revolution in the adult industry.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 SP til VND
₫239.41255425
|1 SP til AUD
A$0.0142837815
|1 SP til GBP
￡0.0068234625
|1 SP til EUR
€0.008006196
|1 SP til USD
$0.00909795
|1 SP til MYR
RM0.0399400005
|1 SP til TRY
₺0.3485424645
|1 SP til JPY
¥1.302462522
|1 SP til RUB
₽0.75512985
|1 SP til INR
₹0.7777837455
|1 SP til IDR
Rp154.2025192425
|1 SP til KRW
₩12.9784986135
|1 SP til PHP
₱0.5144890725
|1 SP til EGP
￡E.0.463631532
|1 SP til BRL
R$0.051858315
|1 SP til CAD
C$0.012555171
|1 SP til BDT
৳1.1053099455
|1 SP til NGN
₦14.6268651945
|1 SP til UAH
₴0.3798394125
|1 SP til VES
Bs0.73693395
|1 SP til PKR
Rs2.5555231755
|1 SP til KZT
₸4.7188337265
|1 SP til THB
฿0.305327202
|1 SP til TWD
NT$0.296047293
|1 SP til AED
د.إ0.0333894765
|1 SP til CHF
Fr0.007460319
|1 SP til HKD
HK$0.0705091125
|1 SP til MAD
.د.م0.0841560375
|1 SP til MXN
$0.1785927585