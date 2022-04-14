Catfish (CATFISH) Tokenomics
Introducing "I'LL BE YOUR LAST CATFISH TONIGHT" ($CATFISH), a unique and refreshing cryptocurrency that defies the norms of meme coins. In a crypto space saturated with misleading projects, $CATFISH embraces the unexpected in a positive way. Unlike the typical catfish that deceives, this coin thrives on transparency and authenticity. It stands out as a beacon of truth, weathering market fluctuations and false promises to emerge as the last one standing. In a world of fake hype and dubious developers, $CATFISH challenges the status quo, proving that sometimes, embracing the unexpected can lead to genuine treasure. The project is committed to enduring the storms of the crypto market and providing a real and lasting value proposition.
$CATFISH's tokenomics further emphasize its commitment to transparency and community trust. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, the project implements a 0% tax on transactions, LP (liquidity pool) is burned, and minting is revoked. The team has taken concrete steps to ensure the longevity and stability of the project, with 20 SOL (Solana) allocated to the LP. The performance metrics displayed on the Telegram channel showcase impressive percentage gains, emphasizing the coin's potential to provide unexpected returns. $CATFISH is more than just a meme coin; it's a symbol of resilience, truth, and the joy of the unexpected in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies.
Catfish (CATFISH) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Catfish (CATFISH), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Catfish (CATFISH) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Catfish (CATFISH) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal CATFISH tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange CATFISH tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår CATFISH's tokenomics, kan du udforske CATFISH tokens live-pris!
