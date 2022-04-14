AGIX (AGX) Tokenomics
What is the project about?
AIgentX is a groundbreaking platform designed to revolutionize the way individuals interact with the crypto ecosystem. Utilizing natural language as a universal and intuitive interface, AIgentX aims to make blockchain technology and cryptocurrency accessible to people from all walks of life. The platform translates complex crypto terminology and blockchain data into human-understandable language, allowing users to engage effortlessly with crypto markets, contracts, and communities. What makes your project unique?
What sets AIgentX apart is its user-centric approach and its commitment to bridging the gap between advanced technology and the average user. Our platform offers:
Personalized Chatbots: Trained on your specific data for a more tailored experience.
Multi-Platform Integration: Seamless connectivity across various group chats and social media platforms.
Advanced Community Moderation: Autonomous identification and removal of scams and spam, and the ability to ban fudders.
Smart Contract Analysis: Capability to dissect and explain smart contracts in layman's terms.
Data-Driven Insights: In-chat data analysis for trend and narrative spotting, with a specialized dashboard for identifying bullish signals.
History of your project.
AIgentX was founded with the vision of transforming the crypto experience by making it more accessible and intuitive. Since its inception, the platform has continually evolved, adding features that enhance user experience, streamline integration, and offer robust customization options. Our journey has been marked by a steadfast commitment to innovation and a focus on creating a new paradigm of human-computer interaction within the crypto space. What’s next for your project?
We are on the cusp of launching several transformative features that include a more comprehensive web interface, mass connectivity across multiple platforms, advanced community moderation capabilities, smart contract analysis, and data-driven insights. These features are designed to further elevate the user experience and provide unprecedented capabilities in interacting with the crypto ecosystem. What can your token be used for?
The AIgentX token serves as the utility token within our ecosystem, enabling users to access premium features, such as advanced analytics, specialized customization, and priority support. Additionally, the token can be used to participate in staking and revenue sharing.
AGIX (AGX) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for AGIX (AGX), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
AGIX (AGX) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for AGIX (AGX) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal AGX tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange AGX tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår AGX's tokenomics, kan du udforske AGX tokens live-pris!
AGX Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor AGX måske er på vej hen? Vores AGX prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
