Worldcoin (WLD) Tokenomics
Worldcoin (WLD) Information
Worldcoin is an open source protocol, or system, created to help give everyone access to the global economy. It’s designed to be decentralized, meaning that ultimately its supervision and decision making will rest with its community of users.
Worldcoin (WLD) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Worldcoin (WLD), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Worldcoin (WLD)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan WLD tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Worldcoin (WLD) is designed as a global identity and financial network token, with a focus on broad distribution, user incentives, and robust governance. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 10 billion WLD tokens.
- Initial Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis as ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum.
- Inflation: The supply is fixed for the first 15 years. Afterward, governance may enable an inflation rate of up to 1.5% per year.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Description / Purpose
|Unlocking Schedule
|Community
|User Grants, Network Operation, Ecosystem Fund. Worldcoin Foundation governs allocations.
|500M unlocked at genesis; 3.5B unlocked gradually (Years 1-3); 1.75B (Years 4-6); 875M (Years 7-9); 875M (Years 10-15)
|TFH Investors
|Early investors in Tools for Humanity (TFH), the initial developer.
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
|Initial Development Team
|Team members and contributors.
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise, then daily unlock over 24 months
|TFH Reserve
|Reserve for TFH, contractually locked at least as long as investors/team.
|Matches lock-up periods of investors/team
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
User Grants:
- Orb-verified users receive 1 WLD as a welcome grant and 25 WLD in recurring grants.
- At least 6 billion WLD (60% of total supply) are targeted for user grants.
- Grants are distributed on Optimism (L2), with WLD bridged from Ethereum.
-
Orb Operators:
- Operators are rewarded in WLD for each successful user sign-up.
- Orbs are allocated via a bidding process to maximize efficiency and sign-up rates.
- Operator rewards are funded from the operational allocation.
-
Ecosystem and Operational Costs:
- Up to 1 billion WLD (10% of total supply) for operational costs (e.g., bug bounties, grants, outreach).
- 500 million WLD (5% of total supply) for an Ecosystem Fund (R&D, grants, liquidity, etc.).
-
Governance:
- WLD holders will have governance rights, with future potential for expanded utility (e.g., payments, signaling support for initiatives).
- World ID enables "one person, one vote" governance, supplementing token-based voting.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Time / Schedule
|Community
|Staged unlocks governed by Worldcoin Foundation
|500M at genesis (instant); 3.5B over 3 years (daily); 1.75B (Years 4-6, daily); 875M (Years 7-9, daily); 875M (Years 10-15, daily)
|TFH Investors
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise
|Daily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
|Initial Development Team
|12-month lock-up after warrant exercise
|Daily unlock over 24 months after lock-up
|TFH Reserve
|Contractually locked at least as long as investors/team
|Matches lock-up periods of investors/team
Unlocking Example Table:
|Start Date
|Recipient
|Unlock Granularity
|Unlock Amount
|Unlock Periods (days)
|2023-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|3,500,000,000
|1,096
|2023-07-24
|Community
|Instant
|500,000,000
|1
|2024-07-24
|TFH Reserve
|Daily
|170,000,000
|730
|2024-07-24
|TFH Investors
|Daily
|1,350,000,000
|730
|2024-07-24
|Initial Development Team
|Daily
|980,000,000
|730
|2026-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|1,750,000,000
|1,096
|2029-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|875,000,000
|1,096
|2032-07-24
|Community
|Daily
|875,000,000
|2,192
Additional Notes
- Distribution: The vast majority of tokens are intended for users and operators, with decreasing rewards over time to incentivize early adoption.
- Governance and Decentralization: The protocol aims for progressive decentralization, with the Worldcoin Foundation currently managing on-chain operations via a multi-sig wallet.
- Utility Expansion: Future uses may include payments, further governance, and ecosystem participation as determined by community governance.
Worldcoin’s tokenomics are designed to maximize user adoption, incentivize network growth, and ensure long-term sustainability through a carefully staged unlock and allocation process, with a strong focus on governance and ecosystem development.
Worldcoin (WLD) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Worldcoin (WLD) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal WLD tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange WLD tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår WLD's tokenomics, kan du udforske WLD tokens live-pris!
Sådan køber du WLD
Er du interesseret i at tilføje Worldcoin (WLD) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe WLD, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.
Worldcoin (WLD) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for WLD hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
WLD Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor WLD måske er på vej hen? Vores WLD prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.