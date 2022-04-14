ULTIMA (ULTIMA) Tokenomics
ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.
Overview
Ultima (ULTIMA) is a deflationary cryptocurrency with a capped supply, designed to power a broad ecosystem of financial products, including wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. The tokenomics are structured to incentivize participation, ensure long-term sustainability, and provide utility across various applications.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Minting: Ultima uses a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism for scalability and security. Token issuance is managed through a minting process facilitated by smart contracts within the Ultima Farm application. Users "freeze" (lock) ULTIMA tokens in the Farm app to earn rewards over a fixed period.
- Deflationary Model: The total supply is strictly capped at 100,000 ULTIMA tokens. Issuance is subject to scheduled halving events and token burns, reducing the number of new tokens entering circulation over time. Daily distribution is projected to decline to one token by 2028.
Allocation Mechanism
- Minting/Farming: Tokens are primarily distributed through the Ultima Farm minting process. Participants receive rewards for freezing tokens, with the system designed to operate over a three-year period.
- Reward Distribution: Minting rewards are split as follows:
- 60%: Available Balance (immediately usable for transactions or purchases)
- 40%: Upgrade Balance (reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
ULTIMA tokens serve as the backbone of a diverse ecosystem, providing utility and incentives across multiple platforms:
|Application Area
|Description
|Payments
|Instant cross-border payments and everyday transactions via the Ultima Card and wallets
|Crowdfunding
|Participation in charity and startup crowdfunding platforms
|Marketplace
|Buying and selling goods and services in the Ultima Store
|Exchange
|Trading on the ULTIMEX exchange and other supported platforms
|Freezing Games
|Incentives for token freezing, such as vouchers and rewards
|Travel Club
|Discounts and offers on travel bookings
|Community Incentives
|Earning from price appreciation and ecosystem growth
Locking Mechanism
- Token Freezing: Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in the Ultima Farm app to participate in minting. This process is governed by smart contracts, ensuring security and transparency.
- Minting Period: The standard operating term for minting is one year, during which tokens remain locked and generate rewards.
Unlocking Time
- Reward Unlocking: Minting rewards are distributed monthly over a 12 to 24-month period, depending on the specific farming contract.
- Token Unlocking: At the end of the minting period, the originally frozen tokens are unlocked and become available for use, transfer, or re-freezing for additional minting cycles.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Details
|Total Supply
|100,000 ULTIMA (capped)
|Issuance Mechanism
|Minting via smart contracts (Ultima Farm), DPoS consensus, halving, and token burns
|Allocation
|Minting rewards (60% available, 40% upgrade), distributed via farming
|Usage
|Payments, crowdfunding, marketplace, exchange, travel, community incentives
|Locking Mechanism
|Tokens frozen in Ultima Farm for 1-year minting periods
|Unlocking Time
|Rewards unlocked monthly; principal unlocked after minting period
Additional Notes
- Security: Users retain exclusive control of their private keys and wallets.
- Ecosystem Growth: The roadmap includes further expansion into DeFi, NFT marketplaces, and additional financial products.
Ultima’s tokenomics are designed to balance scarcity, utility, and incentives, supporting a sustainable and growing ecosystem for global users.
