Bittensor (TAO) Tokenomics
Bittensor (TAO) Information
Bittensor is an open-source protocol that powers a decentralized, blockchain-based, tokenized machine learning network. The project is designed to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence by introducing an optimized training strategy in which models interact in an incentivized, iterative ecosystem, while also advancing a more equitable and collaborative approach to its ownership and access.
Bittensor (TAO) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Bittensor (TAO), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Bittensor (TAO)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan TAO tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Overview
Bittensor is a decentralized protocol for creating and trading digital commodities such as machine intelligence, storage, and compute power. The TAO token is the native asset, serving as the backbone for incentivizing network participants, including miners, validators, subnet owners, and delegators.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Daily Emission: TAO tokens are created at a fixed rate of 7,200 TAO per day, with scheduled halving events. After the first halving, the emission rate drops to 3,600 TAO per day. This halving continues until the total supply cap of 21 million TAO is reached.
- Halvening Cycle: The emission rate is halved each time 50% of the remaining supply is issued, following a Bitcoin-like schedule.
- Linear Unlock: Tokens are distributed daily in a linear fashion, with the unlocking period spanning from January 3, 2021, to August 3, 2075.
|Metric
|Value/Description
|Start Date
|2021-01-03
|End Date
|2075-08-03
|Daily Emission
|7,200 TAO (halves at each halvening)
|Unlock Mechanism
|Linear, daily
|Total Supply Cap
|21,000,000 TAO
|Allocation Recipient
|100% to Miners and Validators
Allocation Mechanism
- Root Network Distribution: The root network (Subnet 0) allocates emissions to subnets based on validator votes.
- Subnet Distribution: Within each subnet, TAO is distributed as follows:
- Miners: 41% (for computational and blockchain services)
- Validators: 41% (for governance and validation)
- Subnet Owner: 18% (fixed allocation)
- Delegation: Of the validator share, 82% is passed to delegators (those who stake tokens to support validators), and 18% is retained by validators.
|Recipient
|Allocation (%)
|Description
|Miners
|41
|Incentivize computational contributions
|Validators
|41
|Network governance and validation
|Subnet Owner
|18
|Subnet creation and maintenance
|Delegators (from Validators)
|82 (of validator share)
|Support validators via staking
|Validators (retained)
|18 (of validator share)
|Direct contribution to validation
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Incentive-Driven: TAO is earned by miners for performing useful tasks (e.g., AI computation, storage, etc.), and by validators for evaluating and securing the network.
- Dynamic Emissions: TAO emissions to subnets are dynamically adjusted based on price signals and subnet activity, ensuring fair and efficient resource allocation.
- Staking and Delegation: Validators and delegators stake TAO to participate in validation and governance, earning rewards based on their contribution and stake.
- Subnet Flywheel: Subnet owners define incentive systems, which are iteratively improved as miners adapt and exploit, creating a continuous feedback loop for network optimization.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- No Traditional Lockups: There are no explicit vesting or lockup periods for team or private allocations; all tokens are distributed to miners and validators via the emission schedule.
- Linear Unlock: All TAO is unlocked daily in a linear fashion, with the entire supply distributed over the emission period (2021–2075).
- Halvening Events: The emission rate is halved at each halvening, reducing the daily unlock amount over time.
|Unlock Parameter
|Value/Description
|Unlock Start Date
|2021-01-03
|Unlock End Date
|2075-08-03
|Unlock Granularity
|Daily
|Unlock Type
|Linear
|Total Unlock Periods
|~1,458 (years of daily unlocks)
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed daily emission, halving schedule, capped at 21M TAO
|Allocation
|100% to miners/validators; subnet-level split: 41% miners, 41% validators, 18% owner
|Usage/Incentive
|Mining, validation, subnet operation, staking, delegation
|Locking/Unlocking
|No team/private lockups; linear daily unlock; halvening events
|Unlock Timeline
|2021-01-03 to 2075-08-03
Design Implications and Nuances
- Decentralized Incentives: The system is designed to reward productive work and honest validation, with a strong emphasis on decentralization and permissionless participation.
- Dynamic and Adaptive: The protocol dynamically adjusts emissions and incentives based on network activity and price signals, inspired by DeFi mechanisms.
- No Insider Allocations: Unlike many projects, there are no pre-mined or team-locked tokens; all supply is distributed through open network participation.
- Iterative Improvement: The incentive system is continuously refined through a feedback loop between subnet owners and miners, fostering resilience and adaptability.
Limitations and Considerations
- Long Emission Schedule: The full unlock and distribution of TAO spans over five decades, which may impact short-term liquidity and supply dynamics.
- Competitive Mining: As more miners join, competition increases, potentially reducing profitability and increasing operational costs.
- Economic Sustainability: Once the cap is reached, miners will rely on direct payments for services, shifting the economic model from inflationary rewards to fee-based compensation.
Actionable Insights
- For Participants: Engage as a miner, validator, or delegator to earn TAO through productive contributions and staking.
- For Developers: Build subnets and define innovative incentive systems to attract computational resources and grow the ecosystem.
- For Investors: Understand the long-term emission schedule and the absence of insider allocations, which may influence supply and price dynamics.
Bittensor’s token economics are designed for long-term, decentralized, and adaptive growth, with a transparent and competitive reward structure that aligns incentives across all network participants.
Bittensor (TAO) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Bittensor (TAO) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal TAO tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange TAO tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår TAO's tokenomics, kan du udforske TAO tokens live-pris!
Sådan køber du TAO
Er du interesseret i at tilføje Bittensor (TAO) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe TAO, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.
Bittensor (TAO) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for TAO hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
TAO Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor TAO måske er på vej hen? Vores TAO prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.