Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan SUPRA tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Overview

SUPRA ($SUPRA) is the native token of the Supra MultiVM Layer 1 ecosystem. Its tokenomics are designed to prioritize long-term growth, community engagement, and sustainable ecosystem incentives. The token supply, allocation, usage, and unlocking mechanisms are structured to support Supra’s vision of a robust, decentralized infrastructure.

Issuance Mechanism

Maximum Supply: The maximum supply of SUPRA tokens was increased from 10 billion to 100 billion tokens in preparation for the Token Generation Event (TGE). This change was made to ensure greater accessibility and growth potential for the community.

The maximum supply of SUPRA tokens was increased from 10 billion to 100 billion tokens in preparation for the Token Generation Event (TGE). This change was made to ensure greater accessibility and growth potential for the community. Token Generation Event (TGE): The initial distribution and unlocking of tokens occur at the TGE, with a significant portion of the supply locked and released gradually over time.

Allocation Mechanism

The SUPRA token allocation is designed to support community, ecosystem, development, and long-term project sustainability. While a detailed allocation table is not available in the retrieved data, the following categories are emphasized:

Allocation Category Description / Notes Community Major focus, with airdrops and incentives for active participants. Ecosystem Supports dApp development, integrations, and ecosystem growth. Team No team tokens are unlocked at TGE; gradual vesting planned. Development Funds ongoing protocol and infrastructure development. Treasury Ensures long-term sustainability and strategic initiatives. Investors/Advisors Locked and released according to vesting schedules.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Utility: SUPRA is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as an incentive for validators and ecosystem participants.

SUPRA is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as an incentive for validators and ecosystem participants. Ecosystem Incentives: Community members can earn SUPRA through participation in airdrops, ambassador programs (e.g., Supra Spartans), and ecosystem bounties.

Community members can earn SUPRA through participation in airdrops, ambassador programs (e.g., Supra Spartans), and ecosystem bounties. dApp Integration: SUPRA is used within dApps built on Supra’s MultiVM Layer 1, including for oracle services and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Locking Mechanism

Team and Investor Tokens: No team tokens are unlocked at TGE. Both team and investor allocations are subject to strict locking and vesting schedules to align long-term incentives.

No team tokens are unlocked at TGE. Both team and investor allocations are subject to strict locking and vesting schedules to align long-term incentives. Gradual Unlocking: The majority of the token supply is locked at launch and released gradually over several years to prevent sudden supply shocks and promote ecosystem stability.

Unlocking Time

Vesting Schedule: SUPRA employs a multi-year vesting schedule. Team and investor tokens are released gradually, with no immediate unlock at TGE.

SUPRA employs a multi-year vesting schedule. Team and investor tokens are released gradually, with no immediate unlock at TGE. Community and Ecosystem Unlocks: Airdrops and ecosystem incentives are distributed over time, with mechanisms in place to reward ongoing participation and contribution.

Airdrops and ecosystem incentives are distributed over time, with mechanisms in place to reward ongoing participation and contribution. Long-Term Focus: The unlocking process is designed to extend over several years, ensuring that the circulating supply grows in a controlled and predictable manner.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Max supply: 100B SUPRA; TGE initiates distribution Allocation Community, Ecosystem, Team (locked), Development, Treasury, Investors Usage/Incentives Transaction fees, staking, governance, airdrops, ecosystem rewards Locking Team/investor tokens locked at TGE; gradual vesting Unlocking Multi-year schedule; no team unlock at TGE; community/eco unlocks ongoing

Additional Notes

Supra’s tokenomics are designed to avoid short-term speculation and encourage long-term participation.

The project emphasizes transparency, with regular updates and community engagement regarding token supply and distribution.

For the most up-to-date and detailed breakdown, including any future changes to allocation or vesting, refer to official Supra announcements and documentation.