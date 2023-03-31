Realio (RIO) Tokenomics

Realio (RIO) Tokenomics

Realio (RIO) Information

$RIO (Realio Network Token) is the native gas and utility token of the Realio Network. The Realio Network is a Cosmos SDK Layer-1 multi-chain Web3 ecosystem focused on the issuance and management of digitally native real-world assets (RWAs). The Network has built-in EVM compatibility and features a native dual-token public Proof-Of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for both Realio’s utility token, $RIO, and its hybrid digital security token, $RST (Realio Security Token). $RIO is a native multi-chain asset that currently exists on the Ethereum, Algorand, and Stellar networks, with a genesis event for native $RIO happening on March 31st, 2023 when the Realio Network launches.

$ 3.1499
$ 0.3223
Overview

Realio Network is a Cosmos SDK-based Layer-1 blockchain focused on the tokenization and management of real-world assets (RWAs), such as real estate and private equity. Its native token is RIO, which serves as a utility and governance token within the ecosystem. The network also features other tokens, such as RST (Realio Security Token) and LMX (Liquid Mining Fund token), each with specific roles.

Issuance Mechanism

  • RIO is the native cryptocurrency and utility token of the Realio Network.
  • RIO is not sold or promoted as an investment by the Realio team; its value is speculative and determined by the market.
  • The network uses a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, where validators and delegators can bond RIO (as well as RST and LMX) to secure the network and earn block rewards proportional to their stake.

Allocation Mechanism

TokenPurpose/RoleAllocation/Distribution Mechanism
RIOUtility, governance, stakingDistributed via staking, block rewards, and possibly ecosystem incentives. No direct sale or promotion by the team.
RSTTokenized equityOffered under Reg D/S to non-U.S. and accredited U.S. investors; available on tZERO ATS for retail in the future.
LMXLiquid Mining FundUsed in P2P order book and investment strategies; details on allocation via platform.
  • The network supply cap for RIO is 175 million tokens.
  • RST is a security token representing equity in Realio, with specific regulatory and whitelisting requirements.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Staking: Validators and delegators bond RIO, RST, and LMX to earn block rewards.
  • Governance: Token holders can participate in network upgrades and governance by staking and voting.
  • Ecosystem Utility: RIO is used for transaction fees, network operations, and as a base asset for tokenizing RWAs.
  • Investment Platform: RST and LMX are used within the Realio investment platform for accessing real-world asset investment opportunities and liquid mining strategies.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock: Tokens bonded for staking are subject to network-defined unbonding periods, typical of PoS networks, to ensure network security.
  • RST/LMX Locking: Participation in certain investment or mining strategies may require locking RST or LMX for specified periods, as defined by the platform or fund terms.

Unlocking Time

  • Staking Unbonding: The unbonding period for staked tokens (RIO, RST, LMX) is determined by the network protocol, ensuring security and stability. Specific durations are not detailed in the available sources.
  • RST Unlocking: RST tokens are subject to regulatory and platform-specific unlocking schedules, especially for U.S. investors and those participating via tZERO ATS.
  • LMX Unlocking: Unlocking is tied to the terms of the Liquid Mining Fund and P2P order book participation.

Additional Notes

  • RIO is not an investment product and is not promoted as such by the Realio team.
  • The Realio Network is designed for interoperability, supporting both EVM and non-EVM chains via IBC protocol.
  • The network emphasizes compliance, security, and real-world asset integration.

References for Further Reading

  • Unlocking RST Network Utility
  • Realio Network for RWAs is Live
  • Realio Network Staking Guide
  • Important Disclosure Regarding RIO and RST

Summary Table: Realio Network Token Economics

AspectDetails
IssuancePoS block rewards, staking, no direct sale of RIO
AllocationRIO: Staking/block rewards; RST: Reg D/S offering; LMX: Platform/fund participation
Usage/IncentivesStaking, governance, transaction fees, investment access
LockingStaking lock (unbonding period), platform/fund-specific locks for RST/LMX
UnlockingNetwork-defined unbonding for staking; platform/fund-specific for RST/LMX

If you need more granular details (e.g., exact vesting schedules or allocation percentages), please refer to the Realio Network's official documentation or investment platform, as such specifics were not available in the current data.

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

