Ondo (ONDO) Tokenomics
Ondo (ONDO) Information
The Ondo Foundation‘s mission is to usher in a new era of financial inclusivity and market efficiency through onchain institutional-grade financial products and services.
Ondo (ONDO) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Ondo (ONDO), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Dybdegående Token-struktur af Ondo (ONDO)
Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan ONDO tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.
Ondo Finance’s ONDO token is designed to support the protocol’s mission of bringing institutional-grade financial products on-chain. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: ONDO is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, with a maximum supply of 10 billion tokens.
- Creation Date: The token was created on April 28, 2022.
- Public Launch: All tokens were initially under a “Global Lock-Up” until January 18, 2024, when the lock-up was lifted following a governance proposal.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Description
|Unlocking Schedule
|Community Access Sale
|~1.99% of supply; sold via CoinList in May 2022
|90% unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event), 10% linearly daily over the following year
|Private Sales
|~12.9% of supply; two rounds
|1-year cliff post-public launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting
|Ecosystem Growth
|~52.11% of supply; for future airdrops, contributors, and ecosystem growth
|24% unlocked at TGE, remainder unlocks linearly yearly over 5 years
|Other (Team, Advisors)
|Not fully disclosed, but subject to similar vesting as private sales
|1-year cliff post-public launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ONDO is primarily a governance token. Holders can submit and vote on proposals related to the Ondo DAO and Flux Finance. To submit a proposal, a user must have at least 100 million ONDO delegated; proposals require at least 1 million ONDO to vote and must meet quorum.
- Ecosystem Incentives: A significant portion is reserved for ecosystem growth, including potential airdrops and rewards for contributors (developers, educators, researchers, strategic partners).
- Points Program: ONDO holders can earn points through the Ondo Points Program, with additional rewards for “diamond hands” (long-term holders).
- No Staking or Liquidity Mining: As of late 2024, there are no formal staking or liquidity provision mechanisms for ONDO.
Locking Mechanism
- Initial Global Lock-Up: All tokens were non-transferable until January 18, 2024.
- Vesting Schedules:
- Private sale and team allocations are subject to a 1-year cliff after public launch, followed by 3 years of yearly vesting.
- Ecosystem Growth tokens have a 24% unlock at TGE, with the remainder vesting linearly over 5 years.
- Community Access Sale tokens had 90% unlocked at TGE, with the remaining 10% unlocking daily over one year.
Unlocking Time
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock End Date
|Unlocking Details
|Community Access Sale
|2024-01-18
|2025-01-17
|90% at TGE, 10% linearly daily over 1 year
|Private Sales
|2025-01-18
|2028-01-18
|1-year cliff post-launch, then 3 years of yearly vesting
|Ecosystem Growth
|2024-01-18
|2029-01-18
|24% at TGE, remainder linearly yearly over 5 years
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 10B max supply, created April 2022, public launch Jan 2024
|Allocation
|Community Sale, Private Sales, Ecosystem Growth, Team/Advisors
|Usage
|Governance, ecosystem incentives, points program
|Incentives
|Governance participation, points rewards, future airdrops
|Locking
|Initial global lock-up, vesting for private/team, linear unlock for ecosystem/community
|Unlocking
|Community: 90% TGE, 10% over 1 year; Private/Team: 1-year cliff + 3-year vest; Ecosystem: 5 years
Additional Notes
- No Capital or Profit Rights: ONDO does not confer claims on capital, profits, or legal rights in Ondo Finance Inc., the Ondo Foundation, or related entities.
- No Confirmed Staking: As of December 2024, there is no staking or liquidity mining for ONDO.
- Governance Platform: Governance is conducted via Tally, with specific delegation and quorum requirements.
This structure is designed to align incentives for long-term participation, ecosystem growth, and decentralized governance, while ensuring a gradual and transparent release of tokens to avoid market shocks.
Ondo (ONDO) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Ondo (ONDO) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal ONDO tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange ONDO tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår ONDO's tokenomics, kan du udforske ONDO tokens live-pris!
Sådan køber du ONDO
Er du interesseret i at tilføje Ondo (ONDO) til din portefølje? MEXC understøtter forskellige metoder til at købe ONDO, herunder kreditkort, bankoverførsler og peer-to-peer-handel. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, gør MEXC det nemt og sikkert at købe krypto.
Ondo (ONDO) Prishistorik
Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for ONDO hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.
ONDO Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor ONDO måske er på vej hen? Vores ONDO prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
Hvorfor skal du vælge MEXC?
MEXC er en af verdens bedste kryptobørser, som millioner af brugere på verdensplan har tillid til. Uanset om du er nybegynder eller professionel, er MEXC din nemmeste vej til krypto.
Ansvarsfraskrivelse
Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.