AI16Z (AI16Z) Information

ai16z is the first venture capital firm led by Al agents. Our team of Al leaders are aiming to shape the future of Al. We connect Al entrepreneurs, investors, and experts, fostering growth in a rapidly evolving ecosystem. The singularity is approaching, and we are here to guide it forward.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://elizaos.ai/
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/HeLp6NuQkmYB4pYWo2zYs22mESHXPQYzXbB8n4V98jwC

AI16Z (AI16Z) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for AI16Z (AI16Z), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 134.53M
Samlet udbud
$ 1.10B
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 1.10B
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
$ 134.53M
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 2.5145
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0.001725457772544541
Nuværende pris:
$ 0.1223
Dybdegående Token-struktur af AI16Z (AI16Z)

Dyk dybere ned i, hvordan AI16Z tokens udstedes, tildeles og låses op. Dette afsnit fremhæver de vigtigste aspekter af tokenets økonomiske struktur: nytteværdi, incitamenter og optjening.

Overview

The ai16z token is central to the Ai16zDAO ecosystem, which is positioned as a leading infrastructure player in the AI agent stack. The tokenomics are designed to align incentives for ecosystem growth, liquidity, and governance, with mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, and value accrual. Below is a detailed breakdown based on the latest available data and qualitative insights.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Launchpad Model: When new AI projects launch tokens on the platform, users can trade those tokens for SOL. The platform collects a fee from these trades.
  • Fee Split: The launchpad splits the collected fee:
    • 50% is used to buy back $ai16z tokens from the market.
    • 50% is paired with the newly bought $ai16z tokens to create a special liquidity pool for the new project’s token.
  • Progressive Open-Sourcing: The codebase is progressively open-sourced post-launch, encouraging community collaboration and transparency.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table for ai16z is not available, the ecosystem is structured around contributions ("tributes") from various tokens, with metrics such as USD value, market cap, and trust score tracked for each. The DAO attracts millions in token supply tributes, indicating a broad and diversified base of contributors and stakeholders.

Example Table: Token Contributions to Ai16zDAO

Token NameUSD Value ContributedMarket CapTrust Score
Eliza$4.4M$42.9M68
FXN$1.2M$12.3M56
Aiko$0.9M$9.8M63
Dark Marc$8.3K$16.7KN/A
Outerscope$0.5M$5.2M71
............

Note: This table illustrates the diversity and scale of token contributions to the DAO, not the internal allocation of ai16z itself.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Staking for Access: $ai16z tokens are staked to gain access to launchpad features and participate in ecosystem governance.
  • Liquidity Pool Pairings: $ai16z is paired with new project tokens to provide liquidity, stabilizing both tokens and supporting ecosystem growth.
  • DAO Treasury: Fees collected in $ai16z are directed to the DAO treasury, which funds further development and incentives.
  • Curation and Endorsement: ai16z partners vet and endorse high-quality projects, systematizing social signaling and project curation.
  • Buyback Mechanism: Regular buybacks of $ai16z from the market help support token value and liquidity.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Requirements: To access certain features or participate in governance, users must lock (stake) their $ai16z tokens.
  • Liquidity Provision: Tokens paired in liquidity pools may be subject to lock-up periods to ensure stability and prevent sudden liquidity drains.
  • DAO Treasury Management: The treasury is managed to avoid short-term value extraction, with a focus on long-term ecosystem health.

Unlocking Time

  • No Explicit Vesting Schedule Found: As of the latest data, there is no publicly disclosed, detailed vesting or unlock schedule for ai16z tokens. This may be due to the DAO’s focus on dynamic, contribution-based allocation rather than a fixed vesting model.
  • Progressive Unlocking via Ecosystem Growth: Token utility and access are unlocked progressively as the ecosystem expands and new projects launch, rather than through a traditional time-based vesting schedule.

Strategic and Ecosystem Implications

  • Incentive Alignment: The tokenomics are designed to align incentives for developers, users, and the DAO, with mechanisms to avoid unsustainable value extraction.
  • Ecosystem Growth: The model encourages high-quality project launches, liquidity provision, and community participation.
  • Market Position: ai16z has surpassed competitors like GOAT in market capitalization, reflecting strong ecosystem traction and investor confidence.

Summary Table: ai16z Tokenomics

MechanismDescription
IssuanceLaunchpad fee split (buyback + liquidity pool), progressive open-sourcing
AllocationContribution-based, diversified by token tributes, DAO-managed treasury
Usage/IncentivesStaking for access, liquidity pool pairing, DAO governance, buybacks, project curation
LockingStaking for access/governance, liquidity pool lock-ups, treasury management
UnlockingNo fixed vesting; progressive unlocking via ecosystem participation and project launches

Limitations and Future Developments

  • Transparency: While the overall structure is clear, detailed allocation and vesting schedules are not publicly disclosed as of the latest reports.
  • Evolving Model: The tokenomics are expected to evolve as the ecosystem matures, with potential for more granular disclosures and refined incentive mechanisms.

Conclusion

The ai16z tokenomics are built to foster sustainable growth, align incentives, and support a robust AI agent infrastructure. The mechanisms emphasize ecosystem participation, liquidity, and long-term value creation, with a flexible approach to allocation and unlocking that adapts to the needs of the DAO and its contributors.

AI16Z (AI16Z) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for AI16Z (AI16Z) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal AI16Z tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange AI16Z tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår AI16Z's tokenomics, kan du udforske AI16Z tokens live-pris!

Ansvarsfraskrivelse

Tokenomics-data på denne side er fra tredjepartskilder. MEXC garanterer ikke for dens nøjagtighed. Foretag grundig research, før du investerer.