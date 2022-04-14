The AI Prophecy (ACT) Tokenomics Få vigtig indsigt i The AI Prophecy (ACT), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid. Valuta USD

ACT is a meme coin. Officiel hjemmeside: https://actsol.xyz Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/GJAFwWjJ3vnTsrQVabjBVK2TYB1YtRCQXRDfDgUnpump

The AI Prophecy (ACT) Tokenomics og prisanalyse Markedsværdi: $ 37.79M Samlet udbud -- Cirkulerende forsyning $ 948.24M FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse): -- Alle tiders Høj: $ 0.95343 Alle tiders Lav: $ 0.000144794046739875 Nuværende pris: $ 0.03985

Dybdegående Token-struktur af The AI Prophecy (ACT) Issuance Mechanism Initial Supply: The Acet (ACT) token started with an initial supply of zero. Tokens are created through a smart contract by those who wish to hold them, requiring participants to provide valuable assets to the creation contract. This mechanism ensures that every ACT token is backed by value at the point of creation, making each token inherently valuable. Ongoing Issuance: There is no evidence of a fixed or scheduled emission rate; instead, issuance is demand-driven and occurs as users interact with the smart contract to mint new tokens.

Allocation Mechanism Decentralized Creation: All tokens are minted by users who contribute assets to the smart contract. There is no centralized allocation or pre-mine; the distribution is entirely determined by user participation in the creation process. No Traditional Allocation Table: Unlike many projects, there is no explicit allocation breakdown for team, investors, or ecosystem funds. The entire supply is user-generated.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism Utility: ACT tokens are used within the Acet ecosystem for various purposes, including participation in the "Warriors Club," auctions, voting on governance proposals, and engaging in e-sports tournaments and other community-driven activities. Incentives: Users are incentivized to mint and hold ACT tokens to access exclusive features, participate in governance, and potentially benefit from the growth of the ecosystem. The value proposition is tied to the utility and community engagement rather than direct financial rewards or staking yields.

Locking Mechanism No Explicit Locking: There is no evidence of a formal token locking or vesting mechanism. Since tokens are minted on demand and not pre-allocated, there is no need for lockups or vesting schedules for team or investors. User-Controlled: Any locking or holding period is at the discretion of the individual user, based on their participation in the ecosystem and personal strategy.

Unlocking Time Immediate Liquidity: Since there are no lockups, tokens are liquid and transferable immediately upon minting. There is no scheduled unlocking event or vesting timeline. Summary Table Aspect Details Issuance Minted on demand via smart contract; initial supply = 0 Allocation 100% user-generated; no pre-mine, team, or investor allocation Usage Governance, auctions, e-sports, community activities Incentives Access to features, governance participation, community engagement Locking None; tokens are liquid upon creation Unlocking Not applicable; no vesting or lockup Additional Notes Transparency: The ACT token contract and its creation mechanism are publicly auditable, with audits conducted by Certik and PeckShield. Community Focus: The design emphasizes decentralization and community ownership, with all value and supply determined by user participation.

For further details, you can review the official Acet whitepaper and explore the Acet Gitbook for up-to-date documentation.

The AI Prophecy (ACT) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases At forstå tokenomics for The AI Prophecy (ACT) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale. Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes: Samlet udbud Det maksimale antal ACT tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet. Cirkulerende forsyning Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder. Maksimal Forsyning Det hårde loft for, hvor mange ACT tokens der kan være i alt. FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse): Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb. Inflationsrate: Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser. Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader? Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet. Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning. Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol. Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

The AI Prophecy (ACT) Prishistorik Ved at analysere kurshistorikken for ACT hjælper man brugerne med at forstå tidligere markedsbevægelser, vigtige støtte-/modstandsniveauer og volatilitetsmønstre. Uanset om du sporer all-time highs eller identificerer trends, er historiske data en afgørende del af prisprediktion og teknisk analyse.

ACT Prisprediktion Vil du vide, hvor ACT måske er på vej hen? Vores ACT prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.

