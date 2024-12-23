سعر Jade Currency (JADE)
سعر Jade Currency (JADE) المباشر لليوم هو USD 0.00138465. حيث تبلغ قيمته السوقية الحالية USD $ 81.13K. يتم تحديث سعر JADE مقابل USD في الوقت الفعلي.
أداء سوق Jade Currency الرئيسي:
- حجم التداول على مدار 24 ساعة هو USD $ 12.70
- تغيير سعر Jade Currency خلال اليوم هو -0.18%
- لديه عرض متداول بقيمة USD 58.57M
احصل على تحديثات السعر في الوقت الفعلي لسعر JADE مقابل USD على MEXC. ابق على اطلاع بأحدث البيانات وتحليلات السوق. يعد هذا أمرًا ضروريًا لاتخاذ قرارات تداول ذكية في سوق العملات المشفرة سريعة الوتيرة. MEXC هي منصتك المفضلة للحصول على معلومات دقيقة عن سعر JADE.
خلال اليوم، كان سعر Jade Currency مقابل USD هو $ 0 .
في آخر 30 يومًا، كان سعر Jade Currency مقابل USD هو $ +0.0010404848 .
في آخر 60 يومًا، كان سعر Jade Currency مقابل USD هو $ +0.0008965569 .
في آخر 90 يومًا، كان سعر Jade Currency مقابل USD هو $ +0.0007610816384484357 .
|الفترة
|التغيير (USD)
|التغيير (%)
|اليوم
|$ 0
|-0.18%
|30 يوم
|$ +0.0010404848
|+75.14%
|60 يوم
|$ +0.0008965569
|+64.75%
|90 يوم
|$ +0.0007610816384484357
|+122.05%
اكتشف أحدث تحليلات سعر Jade Currency: أدنى وأعلى سعر على مدار 24 ساعة، أعلى سعر على الإطلاق والتغيرات اليومية:
+1.15%
-0.18%
-6.18%
تعمق في إحصائيات السوق: القيمة السوقية، والحجم على مدار 24 ساعة، والعرض:
Jade Currency is a BEP-20 token to be fast transaction over Binance Smart Chain stakeable in all platforms to provide high APR returns. The project committed to changing the world by creating the first ever NFT (non-fungible token) marketplace and metaverse shop for precious gems such as jade where buyers can purchase in cryptocurrency. It is believed the future holds a strong demand for the use of cryptocurrencies and there is somewhat of a barrier to entry for the current industry which Crypto Jade can solve. The holders of Jade Currency (JADE) token have majority ownership of the company. Jade Currency NFT marketplace and metaverse shop will be the preferred destination for buyers and seller of precious gems. Blockchain cost, specifically Binance Smart Chain, lowers transaction fees on both small and larger purchases when compared to other forms of payment. Jade Currency is the only cryptocurrency that is focused within this multi-billion dollar industry. The security of the blockchain, wallets, and Jade Currency are impossible to compromise. Not to mention BSC has one of the fastest transactions speeds of any blockchain currently offered. The pilars of Jade Project are: - The demand The price of jade and other stones has continued to rise for the last couple of centuries due to the preferences of the Chinese culture and inflation of the global money supply. Also, the average price of top cryptocurrencies has risen 500% this last year alone. The metaverse has seen LAND values increase by just as much. - The utility Our Jade Currency NFT marketplace and virtual shop in the metaverse will be both easy to use and exciting to explore. Sellers will be able to customize their shops with the products they want and buyers will be able to browse products via search criteria. JADE token holders will be able to explore the metaverse shop where the featured sellers will have their precious gem NFT for sale. There will also be live auctions held in the metaverse shop for items of high value worth. - Jade Currency & Tokenomics The JADE token will act as a fractional ownership token. Public holders are taking majority ownership of 60% of transactions fees from the marketplace, fees from the NFT sale in Metaverse, live auction fees and most importantly, own 60% of the LAND value and metaverse shop. All the investor needs to do is stake the JADE in the marketplace to receive the fees.
MEXC هي بورصة رائدة للعملات المشفرة يثق بها أكثر من 10 ملايين مستخدم حول العالم. وهي تشتهر بأنها البورصة التي تضم أوسع مجموعة من التوكن وأسرع إدراج للتوكن، وأقل رسوم تداول في السوق. انضم إلى MEXC الآن لتجربة سيولة من الدرجة الأولى وأكثر الرسوم تنافسية في السوق!
تخضع أسعار العملات الرقمية لمخاطر السوق العالية وتقلبات الأسعار. يجب أن تستثمر في المشاريع والمنتجات التي تعرفها وحيث تفهم المخاطر التي تنطوي عليها. يجب أن تفكر مليًا في خبرتك الاستثمارية ووضعك المالي وأهدافك الاستثمارية وتحملك للمخاطر واستشارة مستشار مالي مستقل قبل القيام بأي استثمار. لا ينبغي تفسير هذه المواد على أنها نصيحة مالية. الأداء السابق ليس مؤشرًا موثوقًا للأداء المستقبلي. يمكن أن تنخفض قيمة استثمارك أو ترتفع ، وقد لا تسترد المبلغ الذي استثمرته. أنت وحدك المسؤول عن قرارات الاستثمار الخاصة بك. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن أي خسائر قد تتكبدها. لمزيد من المعلومات ، يرجى الرجوع إلى شروط الاستخدام والتحذير من المخاطر. يرجى أيضًا ملاحظة أن البيانات المتعلقة بالعملة الرقمية المذكورة أعلاه والمقدمة هنا (مثل سعرها المباشر الحالي) تستند إلى مصادر جهات خارجية. يتم تقديمها لك على أساس "كما هي" ولأغراض إعلامية فقط ، دون تمثيل أو ضمان من أي نوع. الروابط المقدمة إلى مواقع الأطراف الثالثة لا تخضع أيضًا لسيطرة MEXC. MEXC ليست مسؤولة عن موثوقية ودقة مواقع الأطراف الثالثة ومحتوياتها.
|1 JADE إلى AUD
A$0.0022015935
|1 JADE إلى GBP
￡0.0010938735
|1 JADE إلى EUR
€0.0013154175
|1 JADE إلى USD
$0.00138465
|1 JADE إلى MYR
RM0.006203232
|1 JADE إلى TRY
₺0.0487258335
|1 JADE إلى JPY
¥0.2168223435
|1 JADE إلى RUB
₽0.142452792
|1 JADE إلى INR
₹0.11769525
|1 JADE إلى IDR
Rp22.3330613895
|1 JADE إلى PHP
₱0.0810435645
|1 JADE إلى EGP
￡E.0.070395606
|1 JADE إلى BRL
R$0.0084048255
|1 JADE إلى CAD
C$0.0019800495
|1 JADE إلى BDT
৳0.1647595035
|1 JADE إلى NGN
₦2.1401011935
|1 JADE إلى UAH
₴0.057822984
|1 JADE إلى VES
Bs0.07061715
|1 JADE إلى PKR
Rs0.383769594
|1 JADE إلى KZT
₸0.7241857965
|1 JADE إلى THB
฿0.0474519555
|1 JADE إلى TWD
NT$0.045278055
|1 JADE إلى CHF
Fr0.0012323385
|1 JADE إلى HKD
HK$0.010744884
|1 JADE إلى MAD
.د.م0.013874193