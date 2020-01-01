توكنوميكس ULTIMA (ULTIMA)
معلومات ULTIMA (ULTIMA)
ULTIMA is a powerful cryptocurrency ecosystem centered on the ULTIMA token. Our ecosystem unites a range of innovative products: modern crypto wallets, a unique crypto debit card, a crowdfunding platform, its own marketplace and more. A lot of our products are unique in the crypto market.
توكنوميكس ULTIMA (ULTIMA) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار ULTIMA (ULTIMA)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق ULTIMA (ULTIMA)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن ULTIMA وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Ultima (ULTIMA) is a technology company offering a comprehensive cryptocurrency ecosystem, including a token, wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. Below is a detailed analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Supply Regulation:
Ultima operates on a proprietary blockchain utilizing a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, which supports scalability and rapid block generation (blocks every 3 seconds, up to 2,000 transactions per second).
- Deflationary Model:
The token supply is managed through scheduled halving events and token burns, introducing a deflationary aspect to the ecosystem.
- Minting Process:
Minting is facilitated via smart contracts within the Ultima Farm application. Users freeze (lock) ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units, which operate over a three-year period. Rewards are distributed as follows:
- 60% Available Balance: Immediately usable for transactions or purchases.
- 40% Upgrade Balance: Reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem.
Allocation Mechanism
- Maximum Supply:
The total supply of ULTIMA is capped at 100,000 tokens.
- Allocation Details:
Specific allocation breakdowns (e.g., team, investors, community, ecosystem) are not publicly disclosed in the available data. However, the minting and reward structure suggests a strong focus on incentivizing ecosystem participation and reinvestment.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility-Driven Design:
ULTIMA tokens are used for:
- Payments within the ecosystem (marketplace, crowdfunding, debit card).
- Participation in the minting/farming process to earn rewards.
- Cross-border transactions and e-commerce.
- Incentives:
- Users are incentivized to lock tokens in the Ultima Farm for reward generation.
- The reward split (60% liquid, 40% reinvestment) encourages both immediate utility and long-term ecosystem growth.
Locking Mechanism
- Token Freezing:
Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in Farming Units to participate in the minting process.
- Lock Duration:
Each Farming Unit operates over a fixed three-year period, during which tokens remain locked.
- Reward Structure:
Rewards are distributed throughout the lock period, with a portion available immediately and the remainder reserved for reinvestment.
Unlocking Time
- Unlocking Schedule:
Tokens locked in Farming Units are subject to a three-year lock. After this period, the locked tokens become available for withdrawal or further use.
- No Early Unlock:
There is no indication of early unlocking; tokens remain frozen for the full duration of the Farming Unit.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|DPoS blockchain, deflationary via halving & burns, minting via smart contracts
|Max Supply
|100,000 ULTIMA
|Allocation
|Not fully disclosed; minting rewards: 60% liquid, 40% reinvestment
|Usage
|Payments, farming/minting, cross-border transactions, e-commerce
|Incentives
|Minting rewards, reinvestment, ecosystem participation
|Locking
|Tokens frozen in Farming Units for 3 years
|Unlocking
|Tokens unlock after 3 years; no early unlock
Additional Insights
- Deflationary Pressure:
The combination of halving events and token burns is designed to reduce supply over time, potentially increasing scarcity and value.
- Ecosystem Growth:
The reinvestment requirement (40% of rewards) aligns user incentives with long-term ecosystem development.
- Security:
Wallets are fully decentralized, with users maintaining exclusive control over private keys.
Limitations
- Allocation Transparency:
Detailed allocation data (e.g., team, investors, community) is not available in the current dataset.
- Unlock Schedule:
No granular unlock schedule (e.g., monthly or annual vesting) is disclosed beyond the three-year lock for Farming Units.
This structure is designed to balance immediate utility, long-term commitment, and sustainable ecosystem growth, with strong incentives for user participation and reinvestment.
توكنوميكس ULTIMA (ULTIMA): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس ULTIMA (ULTIMA) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن ULTIMA التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن ULTIMA التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس ULTIMA، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن ULTIMA!
