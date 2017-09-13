توكنوميكس TRX (TRX)
مشروع TRON: لامركزية الويب TRON مكرسة لبناء البنية الأساسية لإنترنت لامركزي حقًا. بروتوكول TRON، أحد أكبر أنظمة التشغيل القائمة على البلوكتشين في العالم والذي يوفر قابلية التوسع والتوافر العالي ودعم الحوسبة عالية الإنتاجية (HTC) الذي يعمل كأساس لجميع التطبيقات اللامركزية في نظام TRON البيئي. كما يوفر توافقًا أفضل لعقود الإيثيريوم الذكية من خلال منصة عقود ذكية مبتكرة وقابلة للتوصيل. منذ 24 يوليو 2018، استحوذت TRON على BitTorrent Inc. وهي شركة تكنولوجيا إنترنت مقرها سان فرانسيسكو. تصمم تقنيات موزعة قابلة للتوسع بكفاءة، وتحافظ على الذكاء على الحافة، وتحافظ على سيطرة المبدعين والمستهلكين على محتواهم وبياناتهم. كل شهر، يستخدم أكثر من 170 مليون شخص منتجات BitTorrent Inc. التي طورتها. تنقل بروتوكولاتها ما يصل إلى 40% من حركة الإنترنت في العالم على أساس يومي. الآن TRON هي واحدة من أكبر أنظمة التشغيل القائمة على البلوكتشين في العالم مع أكثر من 100 مليون مستخدم.
توكنوميكس TRX (TRX) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار TRX (TRX)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق TRX (TRX)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن TRX وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Overview
TRON (TRX) is the native token of the TRON blockchain, an EVM-compatible Layer-1 network utilizing Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) for consensus. TRX is central to the network’s operation, serving as a medium of exchange, resource acquisition, and incentive mechanism.
Issuance Mechanism
-
Initial Issuance:
TRX was initially distributed via a public ICO and private sales, with all major allocations unlocked at the Token Generation Event (TGE) on September 13, 2017. There is no ongoing inflation; in fact, TRON transitioned to a deflationary model after April 2021, with periodic token burns.
-
Issuance Table:
|Allocation Recipient
|Allocation %
|Unlock Mechanism
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (TRX)
|Description
|ICO Investors
|40%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|34,486,822,448
|Unlocked at TGE
|Tron Foundation
|34.3%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|29,572,450,249
|Incentives and rewards, unlocked at TGE
|Private Sales
|15.75%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|13,536,077,811
|Unlocked at TGE
|Peiwo Huanle Co.
|10%
|Cliff
|2017-09-13
|8,621,705,612
|Unlocked at TGE
- Unlocking:
All major allocations were unlocked instantly at TGE (cliff unlock), with no vesting or gradual release schedules.
Allocation Mechanism
-
Distribution:
- 40% to ICO investors
- 34.3% to the Tron Foundation (for incentives and rewards)
- 15.75% to private sale participants
- 10% to Peiwo Huanle Co.
-
Concentration:
As of December 2024, the top 10 wallet addresses control ~42.39% of the total TRX supply, with the largest being the JustLend DAO contract (~14.35%).
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
Resource Acquisition:
- TRX is used to acquire bandwidth and energy, which are required to execute transactions and smart contracts.
- Bandwidth is consumed based on transaction size; energy is consumed based on computational complexity.
- Users can stake TRX to receive daily bandwidth and energy allocations, or burn TRX to pay for additional resources.
-
Medium of Exchange:
- TRX is used for payments, DEX trading, and as a settlement token across the TRON ecosystem.
-
Staking and Delegation:
- Users can stake TRX to vote for Super Representatives (SRs), who produce blocks and secure the network.
- Stakers receive rewards from block production and transaction fees, distributed by SRs.
-
Deflationary Model:
- Since April 2021, TRX has been deflationary, with periodic token burns reducing total supply.
Locking Mechanism
-
Staking Lock:
- TRX staked for bandwidth or energy is locked for a minimum of 3 days.
- Delegated TRX for voting is also subject to a 3-day lock period before it can be unstaked.
-
No Vesting:
- All initial allocations were unlocked at TGE; there is no ongoing vesting or scheduled unlocks for the original supply.
Unlocking Time
- All major allocations were unlocked at TGE (September 13, 2017).
- No future unlocks are scheduled for the original supply.
- Staked TRX can be unstaked after a 3-day lock period.
Economic and Network Metrics (as of July 2025)
|Metric
|Value
|Circulating Supply
|~94.99B TRX
|Market Cap
|$22.7B
|Active Addresses (daily)
|2,638,677
|Daily Transactions
|9,286,143
|Average Transaction Fee (USD)
|$1.34
|Stablecoin Supply (USD)
|$81.7B
|Staking Participation
|~45-50% of supply
Summary Table: TRON Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|All at TGE (2017-09-13), no ongoing inflation, deflationary since 2021
|Allocation
|ICO (40%), Foundation (34.3%), Private Sale (15.75%), Peiwo Huanle Co. (10%)
|Usage
|Resource acquisition (bandwidth/energy), payments, DEX, staking, governance
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, block production, transaction fees
|Locking
|3-day lock for staked TRX
|Unlocking
|All initial allocations unlocked at TGE; staked TRX unlocks after 3 days
Key Insights
- TRON’s tokenomics are straightforward: All major allocations were unlocked at launch, with no vesting or future unlocks for the original supply.
- Deflationary pressure is maintained through periodic burns, and staking is incentivized via network rewards.
- Resource model (bandwidth/energy) and staking are central to TRX’s utility and network security.
- High staking participation and a large stablecoin ecosystem highlight TRON’s active user base and DeFi focus.
For further details on TRON’s consensus, staking, and resource models, refer to the official TRON documentation and TRON Resource Model.
توكنوميكس TRX (TRX): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس TRX (TRX) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن TRX التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن TRX التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس TRX، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن TRX!
