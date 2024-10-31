توكنوميكس TIA (TIA)
معلومات TIA (TIA)
Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.
توكنوميكس TIA (TIA) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار TIA (TIA)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق TIA (TIA)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن TIA وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Celestia’s token economics are designed to support its modular data availability network, incentivize network participants, and ensure long-term sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Name: TIA
- Initial Supply: 1,000,000,000 TIA at mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023)
- Inflation:
- Starts at 8% annual inflation for the first year.
- Decreases by 10% each year until stabilizing at 1.5% annual inflation from Oct. 31, 2039, onward.
- 98% of new tokens go to validators as block rewards; 2% to the Community Pool for ecosystem initiatives.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Description
|% of Genesis Supply
|Public Allocation
|Genesis Drop & Incentivized Testnet (7.41%), Future Initiatives (12.59%)
|20.00%
|R&D & Ecosystem
|Foundation & core devs for protocol maintenance, development, and ecosystem initiatives
|26.79%
|Early Backers: Series A&B
|Early supporters of Celestia
|19.67%
|Early Backers: Seed
|Early supporters of Celestia
|15.90%
|Initial Core Contributors
|Celestia Labs team members and first core contributors
|17.64%
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Transaction Fees: All data availability transactions (“PayforBlobs”) require TIA for fees, which are composed of a flat and a variable component based on data size.
- Staking: TIA holders can stake tokens to secure the network and earn inflationary rewards.
- Governance: TIA stakers can propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals (Celestia Improvement Proposals, CIPs) that affect network parameters and Community Pool spending.
- Community Pool: Receives 2% of block rewards, funding ecosystem initiatives via governance.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Staking: All tokens, whether locked or unlocked, can be staked. Staking rewards are unlocked upon receipt and immediately liquid.
- Unlock Schedules: Each allocation category has a specific vesting and unlocking schedule, summarized below.
Unlocking Table
|Allocation Category
|Unlocking Schedule
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock Method
|Amount (TIA)
|Unlock Periods
|Public Allocation
|Fully unlocked at launch
|2023-10-31
|Instant
|200,000,000
|1
|R&D & Ecosystem
|25% unlocked at launch; 75% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 4
|2023-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|67M/201M
|1/1095
|Early Backers: Seed
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 2
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|52.47M/106.53M
|1/365
|Early Backers: Series A&B
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 2
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|65.01M/131.99M
|1/365
|Initial Core Contributors
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 3
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|58.08M/117.92M
|1/730
- Cliff Unlock Event: On Oct. 31, 2024, a major unlock (“cliff”) occurs, releasing 33% of allocations for Early Backers and Core Contributors, significantly increasing circulating supply.
- Continuous Vesting: Remaining tokens for these groups unlock linearly (daily) over the subsequent 1–3 years, depending on the category.
- R&D & Ecosystem: 25% unlocked at launch, 75% unlocks daily over three years starting from the first anniversary.
Implications and Analysis
- Supply Dynamics: The initial cliff unlock introduces a large supply shock, followed by predictable, steady monthly unlocks, which can impact market liquidity and price.
- Incentive Alignment: The inflationary rewards and vesting schedules are designed to incentivize long-term participation and network security.
- Governance and Flexibility: TIA holders have significant influence over network parameters and ecosystem funding, supporting decentralized governance.
References
- For detailed unlock schedules and governance, see the Celestia documentation.
- For the inflation schedule, refer to ADR019.
Celestia’s token economics reflect a careful balance between rewarding early contributors, supporting ongoing development, and fostering a robust, decentralized ecosystem. The combination of inflationary rewards, structured unlocks, and active governance mechanisms aims to ensure both security and adaptability as the network evolves.
توكنوميكس TIA (TIA): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس TIA (TIA) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن TIA التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن TIA التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس TIA، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن TIA!
