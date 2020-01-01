توكنوميكس Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
معلومات Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
PNUT هي عملة ميم.
توكنوميكس Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن PNUT وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Overview
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by a viral story and amplified by social media attention, notably from Elon Musk. PNUT has achieved significant trading volumes and market capitalization, driven primarily by community engagement and speculative interest.
Issuance Mechanism
- Platform: Solana blockchain.
- Initial Launch: PNUT was launched as a meme coin, with its creation and distribution facilitated by platforms like Pump.fun, which use a bonding curve mechanism. This means the token price increases as more tokens are bought, and once a certain market cap is reached (e.g., $69,000), the token migrates to a decentralized exchange (Raydium) for open trading.
- Total Supply: Approximately 1 billion PNUT tokens are in circulation, with a market cap fluctuating between $100 million and $1 billion depending on market conditions.
- No Ongoing Emissions: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or scheduled emissions; the supply appears to be fixed post-launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- Community-Driven: The token was distributed via open market mechanisms, with no evidence of a private sale, pre-mine, or team allocation. The initial distribution was likely through public sale on Pump.fun and subsequent trading on Solana DEXs.
- No Documented Vesting or Team Reserve: There is no available data on team, advisor, or ecosystem allocations, nor on vesting schedules or lockups.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculation and Trading: PNUT’s primary use is as a speculative asset. It is traded on major exchanges (e.g., Binance, KuCoin, Kraken) and Solana DEXs.
- Community Engagement: The token’s value is driven by meme culture, social media virality, and community participation. There are no documented utility functions such as governance, staking, or protocol fees.
- No Documented Rewards or Staking: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or other incentive mechanisms for holding PNUT.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of any token locking, vesting, or scheduled unlocks. All tokens appear to be freely tradable from launch.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: Tokens became liquid and tradable immediately upon launch and migration to DEXs. There are no future unlock events or vesting cliffs reported.
Token Economics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Blockchain
|Solana
|Total Supply
|~1,000,000,000 PNUT
|Issuance Mechanism
|Bonding curve via Pump.fun, then DEX migration; no ongoing emissions
|Allocation
|100% public/community via open market; no team/advisor/vesting allocations documented
|Usage
|Meme coin, speculation, community engagement; no protocol utility or staking
|Incentives
|None beyond speculative trading and meme participation
|Locking
|None
|Unlocking
|All tokens liquid at launch; no scheduled unlocks
Analysis and Implications
- Power-Law Distribution: PNUT’s rise exemplifies the power-law distribution in meme coin markets—few tokens achieve outsized success, while most remain obscure.
- Volatility and Risk: As a pure meme coin, PNUT’s price is highly volatile and driven by sentiment, not fundamentals. There are no mechanisms to stabilize price or incentivize long-term holding.
- No Sustainable Yield: Without staking, burns, or protocol utility, PNUT’s value proposition is entirely narrative- and community-driven.
- No Lockups or Team Allocations: The lack of lockups or team reserves reduces the risk of large, scheduled sell-offs but also means there is no structured incentive for ongoing development or ecosystem growth.
Limitations
- No Official Whitepaper or Detailed Tokenomics: The absence of a formal whitepaper or transparent allocation breakdown is typical for meme coins but limits due diligence.
- No On-Chain Governance or Utility: PNUT is not designed for governance or protocol utility, which may limit its long-term adoption beyond speculative trading.
Conclusion
Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a pure meme coin with a fixed supply, no vesting or lockups, and no protocol utility. Its economics are simple: all tokens are in circulation, and its value is driven by community hype and speculative trading. Investors should be aware of the high volatility and lack of fundamental support for the token’s price.
توكنوميكس Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن PNUT التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن PNUT التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس PNUT، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن PNUT!
تاريخ سعر Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT)
يساعد تحليل تاريخ أسعار PNUT المستخدمين على فهم تحركات السوق السابقة، ومستويات الدعم/المقاومة الرئيسية، وأنماط التقلبات. وسواء كنت تتبع أعلى المستويات على الإطلاق أو تحدد الاتجاهات، فإن البيانات التاريخية هي جزء مهم من التنبؤ بالأسعار والتحليل الفني.
توقعات سعر PNUT
هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه PNUT؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار PNUT الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.
إخلاء المسؤولية
توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.
