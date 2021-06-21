توكنوميكس FLOKI (FLOKI)

اكتشف الرؤى الرئيسية حول FLOKI (FLOKI)، بما في ذلك عرض التوكن ونموذج التوزيع وبيانات السوق في الوقت الفعلي.
معلومات FLOKI (FLOKI)

عملة ميم ذات فائدة عبر ميتافيرس ألعاب NFT وسوق NFT والسلع ومنصة تعليم الكريبتو. مستوحاة من اسم كلب إيلون ماسك وشراكة مع شقيقه كيمبال ماسك. هدف FLOKI هو أن تكون من أفضل 10 مشاريع الكريبتو والرائدة بحكم الأمر الواقع في قطاع ألعاب NFT.

الموقع الرسمي:
https://floki.com/
الوثيقة البيضاء:
https://docs.floki.com/
مستكشف الكتل:
https://bscscan.com/token/0xfb5b838b6cfeedc2873ab27866079ac55363d37e

توكنوميكس FLOKI (FLOKI) وتحليل الأسعار

استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار FLOKI (FLOKI)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.

القيمة السوقية:
$ 1.11B
$ 1.11B$ 1.11B
إجمالي العرض:
--
----
العرض المتداول:
$ 9.54T
$ 9.54T$ 9.54T
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
--
----
أعلى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.000359
$ 0.000359$ 0.000359
أدنى مستوى على الإطلاق:
$ 0.00000002
$ 0.00000002$ 0.00000002
السعر الحالي:
$ 0.000116
$ 0.000116$ 0.000116

هيكل التوكن المتعمق FLOKI (FLOKI)

تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن FLOKI وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.

Overview

FLOKI is a multi-utility, community-driven token operating on both Ethereum (ERC-20) and Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20). It is designed as the core utility and incentive token for the Floki ecosystem, which includes DeFi products, NFT marketplaces, play-to-earn gaming, and educational platforms.

1. Issuance Mechanism

ParameterDetails
Total Supply10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
Initial Issuance100% vested at Token Generation Event (TGE) on June 21, 2021
DistributionCommunity airdrop (V2 migration in July 2021 due to V1 contract issues)
  • All tokens were made available at launch, with no ongoing emissions or inflation.
  • The V2 migration was necessary to fix critical bugs in the original contract, including an inflation bug.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDetails
Community100% of tokens allocated to the community
Staking Program~20-25% of total supply locked in staking (up to 4 years)
Staking RewardsStakers earn rewards in the sister token, TOKEN (56% of TOKEN supply allocated)
TreasuryReceives 0.3% tax from every buy/sell transaction and 75% of FlokiFi Locker fees
Burn Mechanisms25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
  • No allocations to team, investors, or advisors are publicly disclosed.
  • Staking and burn mechanisms are the primary means of reducing circulating supply and incentivizing long-term holding.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

MechanismDescription
Medium of ExchangeUsed for payments within the Floki ecosystem (e.g., gift cards, in-game items, Floki Name Service, etc.)
StakingUsers can stake FLOKI for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months to earn TOKEN rewards; longer lockups yield higher APY
Transaction Tax0.3% tax on every buy/sell, sent to the treasury for development and marketing
Deflationary Burns25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees are used to buy and burn FLOKI
Early Unstaking PenaltyUnstaking before the end of the lock period incurs a penalty (5-20% depending on duration), which is burned
GovernanceFLOKI holders can participate in off-chain governance via Snapshot
In-Game UtilityRequired to access and interact with features in the Valhalla metaverse and other ecosystem dApps

4. Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

MechanismDetails
Staking LockUsers can lock tokens for 3, 12, 24, or 48 months; longer durations yield higher rewards
Early Unstaking Penalty3 months: 5%, 12 months: 10%, 24 months: 15%, 48 months: 20% (penalty is burned)
Circulating SupplyAs of July 2025, circulating supply is ~9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting ongoing burns and staking locks
Unlocking ScheduleNo vesting/unlocking for initial supply; staking unlocks are user-driven and subject to penalties if early

5. Tokenomics Table

FeatureDetails
Total Supply10,000,000,000,000 FLOKI
Initial Circulating100% at TGE (June 21, 2021)
StakingUp to 25% of supply locked for up to 4 years
Staking RewardsPaid in TOKEN (sister token), up to 120% APY for max duration
Transaction Tax0.3% on every buy/sell, sent to treasury
Burn Mechanisms25% of FlokiFi Locker fees and 1% of prepaid card fees used to buy and burn FLOKI
Early Unstaking Penalty5-20% (burned) depending on lock duration
GovernanceOff-chain via Snapshot
UtilityPayments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service, and more

6. Additional Notes

  • Deflationary Design: The combination of staking locks, burn mechanisms, and transaction taxes is intended to reduce supply and incentivize long-term holding.
  • No Team/Investor Vesting: All tokens were distributed to the community at launch, with no vesting schedules for insiders.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Treasury funds are used for development, marketing, and ecosystem expansion, as governed by the Floki DAO.

7. Circulating Supply Trend

  • The circulating supply has remained relatively stable over the past year, with minor decreases due to ongoing burns and staking locks.
  • As of July 2025, the circulating supply is approximately 9.54 trillion FLOKI, reflecting the impact of deflationary mechanisms and user staking behavior.

8. Summary Table

CategoryMechanism/Detail
Issuance100% at TGE, no ongoing emissions
AllocationCommunity, staking, treasury, burns
UsagePayments, staking, governance, in-game, FlokiFi, Floki Name Service
IncentivesStaking rewards (TOKEN), transaction tax, burns, early unstaking penalties
LockingStaking (3-48 months), up to 25% of supply locked
UnlockingUser-driven, penalties for early exit, no vesting for initial supply

In summary: FLOKI’s tokenomics are designed to maximize community participation, incentivize long-term holding through staking and burns, and ensure ongoing utility and deflation within the ecosystem. There are no vesting cliffs or unlocks for insiders; all supply was distributed at launch, with subsequent supply reductions driven by user activity and protocol mechanisms.

توكنوميكس FLOKI (FLOKI): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام

يعد فهم توكنوميكس FLOKI (FLOKI) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.

المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن FLOKI التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.

العرض المتداول:

عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.

إجمالي العرض:

الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن FLOKI التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.

القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):

يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.

معدل التضخم:

يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟

ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.

محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.

شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.

ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.

والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس FLOKI، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن FLOKI!

كيفية شراء FLOKI

هل أنت مهتم بإضافة FLOKI (FLOKI) إلى محفظتك؟ تدعم MEXC طرقًا مختلفة لشراء FLOKI ، بما في ذلك بطاقات الائتمان، والتحويلات المصرفية، والتداول من نظير إلى نظير. سواء كنت مبتدئاً أو محترفاً، فإن MEXC تجعل شراء الكريبتو سهلاً وآمناً.

تاريخ سعر FLOKI (FLOKI)

يساعد تحليل تاريخ أسعار FLOKI المستخدمين على فهم تحركات السوق السابقة، ومستويات الدعم/المقاومة الرئيسية، وأنماط التقلبات. وسواء كنت تتبع أعلى المستويات على الإطلاق أو تحدد الاتجاهات، فإن البيانات التاريخية هي جزء مهم من التنبؤ بالأسعار والتحليل الفني.

توقعات سعر FLOKI

هل تريد أن تعرف إلى أين يتجه FLOKI؟ تجمع صفحة توقعات أسعار FLOKI الخاصة بنا بين معنويات السوق والاتجاهات التاريخية والمؤشرات الفنية لتقديم رؤية استشرافية.

إخلاء المسؤولية

توكنوميكس في هذه الصفحة مأخوذة من مصادر خارجية. لا تضمن MEXC دقتها. يُرجى إجراء بحث شامل قبل الاستثمار.