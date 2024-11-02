توكنوميكس Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
معلومات Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
توكنوميكس Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن GRIFFAIN وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Overview
GRIFFAIN is a Solana-based memecoin and utility token at the core of the Griffain decentralized platform, which coordinates a network of AI agents to facilitate on-chain actions. The token is used to create and manage AI agents for tasks such as token trading, creation, tweet publishing, and on-chain information retrieval.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch: GRIFFAIN was launched as the first memecoin created by Griffain's network of agents on November 2, 2024.
- Blockchain: It is a Solana-based token.
- Exchange Listings: GRIFFAIN is listed on major exchanges such as Bitget (December 2024) and Kraken (January 2025), indicating broad accessibility and liquidity.
- Initial Distribution: There is no detailed public data available on the initial issuance mechanism (e.g., fair launch, presale, or airdrop), nor on the total supply or emission schedule from the available sources.
Allocation Mechanism
- Allocation Details: There is no explicit breakdown of token allocation (e.g., team, community, investors, ecosystem) in the available data. No allocation table or pie chart has been published in the accessible documentation or exchange listings.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: GRIFFAIN is used to:
- Create and manage AI agents (Personal and Special Agents).
- Enable agents to execute on-chain transactions, retrieve information, and perform specialized tasks.
- Purchase access passes for the Griffain platform, which are required to use the network and its agents.
- Facilitate agent-driven commerce, such as buying NFTs or other digital assets via agent wallets.
- Ecosystem Integration: The token is central to the Griffain ecosystem, powering agent actions and potentially serving as a medium of exchange for agent-driven services.
- Incentives: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or direct token-holder rewards (such as dividends or liquidity incentives) in the current documentation.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- Locking/Unlocking: There is no available data on any token locking mechanisms, vesting schedules, or unlock events for GRIFFAIN. The absence of such information suggests either a fair launch or that these details have not been publicly disclosed.
- Access Passes: While not a token lock, access to the Griffain platform is gated by the purchase of an access pass, which may be paid for using GRIFFAIN.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Launched Nov 2, 2024; Solana-based; no detailed emission data available
|Allocation Mechanism
|No public breakdown of allocations (team, community, investors, etc.)
|Usage/Utility
|Powering AI agents, platform access, agent-driven transactions, and commerce
|Incentive Mechanism
|No staking, yield, or direct holder rewards disclosed
|Locking Mechanism
|No vesting, lockup, or unlock schedule information available
|Unlocking Time
|Not disclosed
Additional Context and Limitations
- Transparency: The lack of detailed tokenomics (allocation, vesting, and unlock schedules) is a limitation for investors seeking full transparency.
- Ecosystem Role: GRIFFAIN’s primary value is as a utility token within the Griffain AI agent ecosystem, rather than as a yield-generating or governance asset.
- Future Updates: As the project matures, more detailed tokenomics may be published, especially if the platform expands or undergoes further exchange listings.
Actionable Insight:
If you are considering participating in the GRIFFAIN ecosystem, focus on its utility for agent-driven automation and platform access. For investment purposes, be aware of the current lack of detailed public information on token allocation and unlock schedules, which may affect long-term supply dynamics and price behavior.
توكنوميكس Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن GRIFFAIN التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن GRIFFAIN التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس GRIFFAIN، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن GRIFFAIN!
