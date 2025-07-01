توكنوميكس FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)
معلومات FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)
Fartcoin هو ميم توكن على سلسلة SOL.
توكنوميكس FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن FARTCOIN وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Fartcoin is a meme project on Solana. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the latest available data.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply:
The total supply of Fartcoin is 1,000,000,000 (1 billion) tokens.
- Issuance Model:
All tokens appear to have been issued at genesis, with no evidence of ongoing emissions or inflation. The circulating supply matches the total supply, indicating that all tokens are unlocked and available for trading.
|Metric
|Value
|Total Supply
|1,000,000,000
|Circulating Supply
|1,000,000,000
The circulating supply has remained constant at 1 billion tokens from July 1, 2025, through July 7, 2025, with no indication of additional minting or burning during this period.
2. Allocation Mechanism
- Allocation Details:
There is no detailed breakdown of allocation (e.g., team, community, investors, ecosystem) available in the current data. The fact that 100% of the supply is circulating suggests either a fair launch or immediate distribution to the public, with no vesting or reserved allocations.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use:
As a meme token, Fartcoin’s primary use is speculative trading and community engagement. There is no evidence of utility functions such as governance, staking, or protocol fee sharing.
- Incentives:
No explicit incentive mechanisms (such as staking rewards, liquidity mining, or yield farming) are documented. The main incentive for holding or trading Fartcoin is likely price appreciation driven by community activity and market speculation.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Locking/Unlocking:
There is no locking mechanism in place. All tokens are fully unlocked and liquid. There are no vesting contracts, staking locks, or time-based restrictions on transfers.
5. Unlocking Time
- Unlock Schedule:
There is no unlock schedule. All tokens are already unlocked and in circulation.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|1,000,000,000 tokens, all issued at genesis
|Allocation
|No breakdown available; 100% circulating
|Usage
|Meme token; speculative trading, community engagement
|Incentives
|None documented; no staking, yield, or protocol rewards
|Locking
|None; all tokens are liquid
|Unlocking
|No vesting or unlock schedule; all tokens are unlocked
Implications and Context
- Transparency:
The lack of allocation and vesting data is typical for meme tokens, especially those launched on platforms like Solana with a focus on viral community engagement rather than structured tokenomics.
- Market Dynamics:
With all tokens in circulation, price action is entirely driven by market demand and community sentiment, with no future unlocks to create supply shocks.
- Risks:
The absence of utility and incentives means Fartcoin’s value is highly speculative and subject to rapid shifts in market sentiment.
Conclusion
Fartcoin’s token economics are extremely simple: all tokens are issued and unlocked, with no vesting, locking, or structured incentives. This model is common among meme coins, prioritizing immediate liquidity and community-driven trading over long-term economic design. Investors should be aware that such tokens are highly speculative and lack mechanisms to support sustainable value accrual beyond market hype.
توكنوميكس FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس FARTCOIN (FARTCOIN) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن FARTCOIN التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن FARTCOIN التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس FARTCOIN، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن FARTCOIN!
