توكنوميكس Aptos (APT)
معلومات Aptos (APT)
Aptos is a Layer 1 blockchain built with safety and user experience in mind, enabling developers to build scalable, future-proof applications.
توكنوميكس Aptos (APT) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار Aptos (APT)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق Aptos (APT)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن APT وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Aptos (APT) is a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) smart contract platform with a sophisticated token economic model designed to incentivize network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: Aptos launched with an initial total token supply of 1 billion APT. As of mid-2024, the total supply has increased to approximately 1.08 billion APT.
- Ongoing Issuance: New APT tokens are issued as staking rewards to validators and delegators, providing ongoing inflationary incentives for network participation.
Allocation Mechanism
The APT token supply is distributed across several key categories, each with distinct vesting and unlock schedules:
|Allocation Category
|Total Allocated Amount
|Vesting Start Date
|Vesting End Date
|Ecosystem Fund
|510,217,360 APT
|2022-10-12
|2032-10-12
|Core Contributors & Founders
|190,000,000 APT
|2023-10-12
|2026-09-12
|Aptos Foundation
|165,000,000 APT
|2022-10-12
|2032-10-12
|Private Investors
|134,782,640 APT
|2023-10-12
|2026-09-12
Key Details:
- Ecosystem Fund: The largest allocation, managed by the Aptos Foundation, supports ecosystem development, grants, and community initiatives.
- Core Contributors & Founders: Subject to a 12-month lockup, followed by a structured monthly vesting schedule over 48 months.
- Aptos Foundation: A portion unlocked at launch, with the remainder vesting monthly over 10 years.
- Private Investors: Also subject to a 12-month lockup, then monthly vesting over 48 months.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Transaction Fees: APT is used to pay gas fees for transactions and smart contract execution on the Aptos network.
- Staking: Validators and delegators must stake APT to participate in consensus and earn inflationary rewards. The minimum stake for validators is 1 million APT, with a maximum cap of 50 million APT per validator for reward calculations.
- Governance: APT holders can participate in on-chain governance, including protocol upgrades and parameter changes.
- Ecosystem Incentives: APT is distributed to support ecosystem growth, including grants, airdrops (over 20 million APT airdropped to date), and liquidity mining.
Locking Mechanism
- Validator Staking Lock: When a validator joins, their stake is locked for 30 days. Unlock requests are subject to this period, and lockups renew automatically.
- Vesting Schedules: Core contributors, foundation, and private investors are subject to strict lockups and vesting schedules, preventing immediate liquidity and aligning long-term interests.
Unlocking Time
APT tokens unlock according to a detailed schedule, with major unlocks occurring monthly. The following table illustrates upcoming unlocks (as of July 2025):
|Unlock Date
|Unlocked Amount (APT)
|% of Circulating Supply
|2025-08-12
|11,309,783
|1.75%
|2025-09-12
|11,309,783
|1.75%
|...
|...
|...
|2026-10-12
|4,543,478
|0.7%
|...
|...
|...
|2032-10-12
|4,543,478
|0.7%
- Unlocking Pattern: Larger monthly unlocks occur through September 2026, then decrease in size but continue steadily through October 2032.
- Market Impact: Major unlocks, especially for team and investor allocations, can create significant supply increases and potential market volatility.
Summary Table: Aptos Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Inflationary, via staking rewards
|Allocation
|Ecosystem (51%), Core Contributors (19%), Foundation (16.5%), Private Investors (13.5%)
|Usage
|Gas fees, staking, governance, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, governance participation, ecosystem grants
|Locking
|12-month lockups for team/investors, 30-day validator stake lock, 10-year vesting for Foundation/Ecosystem
|Unlocking
|Monthly, with major unlocks through 2026, then steady until 2032
Key Insights and Implications
- Long-Term Alignment: The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to align stakeholders with the network’s long-term success.
- Ecosystem Focus: Over half of the supply is dedicated to ecosystem growth, supporting sustainable development and adoption.
- Staking-Centric Incentives: Inflationary rewards and governance rights incentivize active participation and network security.
- Potential Volatility: Large unlock events, especially for team and investor allocations, may introduce supply shocks and price volatility.
Aptos’ tokenomics reflect a careful balance between incentivizing early contributors, supporting ecosystem growth, and ensuring long-term network health through structured unlocks and robust staking mechanisms.
توكنوميكس Aptos (APT): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس Aptos (APT) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن APT التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن APT التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس APT، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن APT!
