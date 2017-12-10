توكنوميكس AAVE (AAVE)
معلومات AAVE (AAVE)
Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.
توكنوميكس AAVE (AAVE) وتحليل الأسعار
استكشف بيانات التوكنات الرئيسية وبيانات أسعار AAVE (AAVE)، بما في ذلك القيمة السوقية وتفاصيل العرض والقيمة السوقية والقيمة السوقية العادلة وتاريخ الأسعار. افهم القيمة الحالية للتوكن ومركزها في السوق في لمحة سريعة.
هيكل التوكن المتعمق AAVE (AAVE)
تعمق أكثر في كيفية إصدار توكن AAVE وتخصيصه وفتحه. يسلط هذا القسم الضوء على الجوانب الرئيسية للهيكل الاقتصادي للتوكن: المنفعة والحوافز والاستحقاق.
Aave (AAVE) is one of the most prominent DeFi protocols, with comprehensive tokenomics that drive its governance, incentivize ecosystem participation, underpin security, and ensure protocol sustainability. Below, you’ll find a detailed breakdown encompassing its issuance, allocation, utility and incentive mechanisms, as well as the token’s locking and unlocking rules.
Issuance Mechanism
-
Original Token & Migration:
Aave initially launched as ETHLend using LEND tokens. In 2020, a migration occurred (100 LEND = 1 AAVE).
-
Max Supply:
The AAVE token has a fixed maximum supply of 16 million.
-
Initial Distribution:
- 13 million AAVE allocated to LEND holders for migration (claimable at 100:1 ratio).
- 3 million AAVE minted into the Aave Ecosystem Reserve at genesis.
-
Unlock Schedule:
Most of the tokens became available to the community and Ecosystem Reserve at launch (Sept. 24, 2020), avoiding long-term vesting cliffs commonly seen in early token launches. Earlier LEND allocations had specific unlock dates ranging from 2017 to 2020, primarily via instant “cliff” unlocks.
Unlock Table Example
|Date
|Amount
|Allocation Recipient
|Group
|Unlock Type
|Unlock Timing
|2017-12-10
|10,000,000
|Public Sale
|Public Investors
|Cliff
|Instant
|2020-09-24
|3,000,000
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff
|Instant
|2017-12-10+
|Small amounts
|Promotions, Core Dev, etc.
|Company/Treasury, Team
|Cliff
|Instant
Allocation Mechanism
Genesis Allocation Breakdown
|Allocation Category
|Amount (AAVE)
|% of Max Supply
|LEND Holders (public)
|13,000,000
|81.25%
|Ecosystem Reserve
|3,000,000
|18.75%
|Total
|16,000,000
|100%
- Prior LEND allocations to team, development, and marketing were distributed via scheduled unlocks up to 2020.
- The Ecosystem Reserve is controlled via on-chain governance, used to fund incentives, grants, and liquidity programs.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Primary Use Cases:
-
Governance:
AAVE is the sole governance token; users must hold or stake AAVE/stkAAVE to submit/vote on proposals.
- Minimum of 1,600 AAVE is required to submit proposals.
-
Platform Incentives:
- Safety Module Staking: Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT, GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop protocol insolvency risk. In return, they earn daily “Safety Incentive” rewards, totaling 820 AAVE/day (from the Ecosystem Reserve).
- Liquidity Mining: Historical use of stkAAVE for incentivizing depositors/borrowers, mostly on Aave V2 (since discontinued in 2022).
- Grants and Ecosystem Initiatives: Funding grants for ecosystem development (via Grants DAO), integration incentives, developer bounties.
-
Collateral:
AAVE can be posted as collateral on Aave markets but cannot be borrowed from the protocol.
Fee Sharing & Returns:
- Staked AAVE earns Safety Incentives and may qualify for other protocol earnings based on governance decisions.
- Rate and scope of incentives may be altered by governance.
Locking & Unlocking Mechanism
Staking (Safety Module):
-
Locking:
- Users must stake AAVE/ABPT/GHO to the Safety Module, receiving corresponding staked tokens (stkAAVE, etc.).
- Staked tokens are subject to a “cooldown period” before they can be withdrawn.
-
Unlocking / Cooldown:
- The cooldown period is currently 20 days (as of April 2024), adjustable by governance.
- After the cooldown period, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, the cooldown resets.
- During staking, users are exposed to “Shortfall Event” risk, where up to 30% of staked assets may be slashed if the protocol suffers insolvency.
Unlock Schedule for Early Allocations:
Many early allocations (for LEND team/dev/marketing) were distributed with immediate (“cliff”) unlocks—biannual tranche releases between 2017-2019. By 2020, these allocations had fully unlocked.
Network Deployments & Ecosystem Position
- AAVE is live on multiple EVM-compatible chains: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche, Arbitrum, Optimism, and more.
- The AAVE token contract and its staking system have been professionally audited multiple times and have successfully withstood several DeFi stress events.
Additional Notes
- The Aave DAO determines future incentive schemes, liquidity mining campaigns, or further treasury deployment.
- Aave’s transition from LEND to AAVE, and then ongoing multichain expansion, optimized for both security and flexibility.
- The protocol is widely regarded as having one of the fairest and most transparent distributions, with strong community/DAO control over its treasury.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Mechanism
|Issuance
|Fixed Max Supply: 16M AAVE. Migration: LEND→AAVE in 2020
|Allocation
|LEND Holders (81.25%), Ecosystem Reserve (18.75%)
|Usage
|Governance, staking (Safety Module), collateral, ecosystem incentives
|Incentives
|Safety Module rewards (820 AAVE/day), historic liquidity mining, ecosystem grants
|Locking
|Staking in Safety Module; subject to cooldown (20 days)
|Unlocking
|Must wait for cooldown, then withdraw within 2 days; historical allocations were instant
|DAO Control
|Ecosystem Reserve, rewards, and proposal creation all governed on-chain
Critical Insights & Implications
- Decentralized Governance: Empowerment of token holders through both on-chain and cross-chain voting, with a robust, battle-tested governance model (V3).
- Security and Incentive Alignment: The Safety Module aligns incentives to secure protocol funds—staking risk is paired with attractive incentives, fully controlled by DAO.
- Sustainable Distribution: Most major emissions are complete; inflation risk is minimized. Ongoing rewards are sourced from the Reserve and approved via governance.
- Active Ecosystem: Grants, protocol upgrades, and ecosystem incentives continue under DAO stewardship, ensuring flexibility and responsiveness.
Aave’s tokenomics balance strong security, decentralized governance, and user incentives, serving as a design reference across the DeFi landscape.
توكنوميكس AAVE (AAVE): شرح المقاييس الرئيسية وحالات الاستخدام
يعد فهم توكنوميكس AAVE (AAVE) أمرًا ضروريًا لتحليل قيمتها واستدامتها وإمكاناتها على المدى الطويل.
المقاييس الرئيسية وكيفية حسابها:
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى لعدد توكن AAVE التي تم إنشاؤه أو سيتم إنشاؤه على الإطلاق.
العرض المتداول:
عدد التوكن المتاح حاليًا في السوق وفي أيدي العامة.
إجمالي العرض:
الحد الأقصى الثابت لعدد توكن AAVE التي يمكن أن توجد في المجموع.
القيمة المخففة بالكامل (FDV):
يتم حسابها على أنها السعر الحالي × الحد الأقصى للعرض، مما يعطي إسقاطًا لإجمالي القيمة السوقية إذا كانت جميع التوكن متداول.
معدل التضخم:
يعكس مدى سرعة طرح التوكن الجديد، مما يؤثر على الندرة وحركة الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
ما أهمية هذه المقاييس بالنسبة للمتداولين؟
ارتفاع العرض المتداول = سيولة أكبر.
محدود إجمالي العرض + انخفاض التضخم = إمكانية ارتفاع الأسعار على المدى الطويل.
شفافية توزيع التوكن = ثقة أفضل في المشروع ومخاطر أقل للتحكم المركزي.
ارتفاع FDV مع انخفاض القيمة السوقية الحالية = إشارات مبالغة محتملة في التقييم.
والآن بعد أن فهمتَ ماهية توكنوميكس AAVE، استكشف السعر المباشر لتوكن AAVE!
