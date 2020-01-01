YieldMachine by Virtuals（YMACH）資訊

At YieldMachine, we believe crypto trading should be as intuitive as having a conversation. By integrating a powerful AI-driven advisory and execution platform, we’re building the future of wealth management where your wallet works for you. Imagine a Bloomberg terminal for crypto that caters to everyone—from the curious newcomer to the seasoned trader. With YieldMachine, you simply type and chat with your AI crypto advisor about your goals. Whether you want steady yield, portfolio diversification, or speculative growth, our platform executes it autonomously, securely, and seamlessly.