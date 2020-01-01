Shadow Token（SHDW）代幣經濟學
Shadow Token（SHDW）資訊
$SHDW is the utility token that powers the Shadow dePIN ecosystem providing decentralized storage, compute, and network orchestration to its users. Users utilize $SHDW to pay for decentralized data storage, compute, and other utilities. Compute, storage, and bandwidth are brought to the Shadow network by Shadow Operators who stake SHDW to secure their nodes and earn revenue based on their contributions to the network.
Powering the Shadow ecosystem is DAGGER: a scalable and bandwidth-efficient L1/L2 hybrid powered by a custom consensus mechanism designed to orchestrate distributed systems, manage large amounts of data stored across decentralized networks, and more.
DAGGER networks can be deployed as public permissionless Layer2 networks across any Layer1 protocol or be deployed as privately Layer1 protocols for private use. DAGGER's implicit voting design reduces communication overhead, resulting in faster data retrieval and cost reduction for users compared to other decentralized systems.
Experience the future of decentralized data storage with Shadow Drive, the cornerstone product of the Shadow Ecosystem. Designed to seamlessly integrate with applications and systems on the Solana blockchain and beyond, Shadow Drive prioritizes data security and integrity through its hierarchical model. With robust auditing and repair procedures, it ensures system resilience, making it the ideal choice for Web3 builders creating hosting services, CDNs, social media apps, and more.
Shadow Token（SHDW）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Shadow Token（SHDW）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Shadow Token（SHDW）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Shadow Token（SHDW）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 SHDW 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
SHDW 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
SHDW 價格預測
