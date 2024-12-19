Request 價格 (REQ)
今天 Request (REQ) 的實時價格爲 0.116891 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 90.26M USD。REQ 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Request 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 5.83M USD
- Request 當天價格變化爲 -5.66%
- 其循環供應量爲 769.29M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 REQ兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 REQ 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Request 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0070136393528624。
在過去30天內，Request 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0099437654。
在過去60天內，Request 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0201951996。
在過去90天內，Request 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.01099719001332144。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0070136393528624
|-5.66%
|30天
|$ +0.0099437654
|+8.51%
|60天
|$ +0.0201951996
|+17.28%
|90天
|$ +0.01099719001332144
|+10.39%
Request 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.30%
-5.66%
-10.13%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What Is Request (REQ)? The Request (REQ) utility token, launched in 2017, ensures the performance and stability of the Request Network. The Request Network itself is an Ethereum-based decentralized payment system where anyone can request a payment and receive money through secure means. It removes the requirement for third parties in order to provide a cheaper, more secure payment solution that works with all global currencies. When a user creates a request for payment, they define to which address the payment needs to be allocated and what the amount is. The user can also define the terms and conditions of the payment, upgrading a simple request into an invoice. Once this is completed, the user can share their request to be paid by their counterparty. Every step is documented and stored on the Request network, allowing everyone involved to easily keep track of all the invoices and payments for accounting purposes. Request is also integrated with legislation across the world to remain compliant with the trade laws of each individual country. Who Are the Founders of Request? The founders of Request are Christophe Lassuyt and Etienne Tatur. Christophe Lassuyt is currently the chief financial officer at Request. Before this position, he co-founded MONEYTIS. Etienne Tatur is the chief technical officer of Request. Prior to this, he also co-founded MONEYTIS and worked as a lead developer at QOBUZ, a music streaming service. What Makes Request Unique? The payments on Request are performed by simply sending an invoice through the blockchain; the counterparty can then detect the request and pay it with one click in a peer-to-peer manner. The fact that the payments are push-generated instead of pull-generated is one of Request’s key advantages. There is no need for users to share their account information. The use of blockchain technology also eliminates the need for third-party processors, resulting in a reduction in transaction costs. The Request Network leverages decentralized blockchains such as Ethereum and IPFS for an increased level of security, privacy and data ownership for the end-user. The platform does have transaction fees, which is a cost that is required to broadcast a change to the blockchain network. The transaction fees are used to incentivize miners to reach consensus on the state of the network. REQ can be stored on wallets such as Metamask, MyEtherWallet, Ledger, imToken, Trezor, Atomic Wallet, Jaxx Liberty and Trust Wallet. How Many Request (REQ) Coins Are There in Circulation? REQ is an ERC-20 token that can be spent to use the Request Network. A portion of the REQ fee is burned at a rate that is determined by the current supply and the exchange rate with other currencies. Request’s (REQ) circulating supply is at 999,912,165 REQ as of February 2021 and the maximum supply is 999,983,984 tokens. How Is the Request Network Secured? REQ is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum platform. The requests made with REQ are stored on an immutable digital ledger. This ledger also serves as proof for all auditing purposes.
