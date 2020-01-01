MELON（MELON）代幣經濟學

MELON（MELON）代幣經濟學

深入了解 MELON（MELON），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
USD

MELON（MELON）資訊

What is MELON?: Melon is a specialized platform, protocol, and DAO focused on the growing MEME and Content NFTs sector.

The Melon Ecosystem has been designed to create a seamless experience for creators across Web2 and Web3 to turn social media content into collectible Content NFTs in the most authenticated way, with full provenance.

With user-friendly tools and features like direct integration with popular web2 social media platforms, simple minting interface, on-chain IP rights, splits, and more.

About the $MELON token: $MELON is the native utility token for the Melon Ecosystem that is used for:

  • Governance and reward mechanism for contributions to the Melon Protocol and Ecosystem.
  • Other utilities include priority access, platform features, and discounts.

Community Traction and milestones so far: Sold out Melon Pass NFT Collection (777 supply, 0.04 mint price, has since more than tripled): https://opensea.io/collection/melonpassnft

Community Traction, since the start of the $MELON token campaign (1 month):

  • Twitter Growth to over 170K - https://twitter.com/melonooo_
  • Discord Growth to over 250K - https://discord.gg/melonooo
  • Top Community on Zealy - https://zealy.io/c/melon/questboard
  • Token App Registered Users: 220K - https://melon.ooo/
  • Website Active Users: 500K

Melon Platform & Protocol launched July 2023: https://app.melon.ooo/ Multiple creators have signed up to drop on Melon already, including iconic meme creators, to drop season 1 meme NFTs, like "Popeyes Kid" and "F*ck Around and Find Out", along with established web3 musicians dropping music video NFTs.

What is the maximum supply for $MELON?: 1,000,000,000 $MELON.

幣種官網：
https://melon.ooo/
幣種白皮書：
https://melonooo.gitbook.io/melonpaper/

MELON（MELON）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 MELON（MELON）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
總供應量：
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
流通量：
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 106.33K
$ 106.33K$ 106.33K
最高價：
$ 0.0067955
$ 0.0067955$ 0.0067955
最低價：
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
目前價格：
$ 0.00010633
$ 0.00010633$ 0.00010633

MELON（MELON）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 MELON（MELON）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 MELON 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

MELON 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 MELON 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 MELON 代幣的實時價格吧！

MELON 價格預測

想知道 MELON 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 MELON 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。

為什麼選擇 MEXC？

MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。

支持現貨與合約，超過 4,000 個交易對
上幣速度領先業內其他中心化交易所
行業 #1 的流動性
超低手續費，配備 24/7 客服支援
用戶資金擁有 100%+ 儲備金透明度
超低門檻：1 USDT 即可購買加密貨幣
mc_how_why_title
立刻嘗試用 1 USDT 購買加密貨幣，輕鬆入門無負擔！

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。