What is MELON?: Melon is a specialized platform, protocol, and DAO focused on the growing MEME and Content NFTs sector.
The Melon Ecosystem has been designed to create a seamless experience for creators across Web2 and Web3 to turn social media content into collectible Content NFTs in the most authenticated way, with full provenance.
With user-friendly tools and features like direct integration with popular web2 social media platforms, simple minting interface, on-chain IP rights, splits, and more.
About the $MELON token: $MELON is the native utility token for the Melon Ecosystem that is used for:
- Governance and reward mechanism for contributions to the Melon Protocol and Ecosystem.
- Other utilities include priority access, platform features, and discounts.
Community Traction and milestones so far: Sold out Melon Pass NFT Collection (777 supply, 0.04 mint price, has since more than tripled): https://opensea.io/collection/melonpassnft
Community Traction, since the start of the $MELON token campaign (1 month):
- Twitter Growth to over 170K - https://twitter.com/melonooo_
- Discord Growth to over 250K - https://discord.gg/melonooo
- Top Community on Zealy - https://zealy.io/c/melon/questboard
- Token App Registered Users: 220K - https://melon.ooo/
- Website Active Users: 500K
Melon Platform & Protocol launched July 2023: https://app.melon.ooo/ Multiple creators have signed up to drop on Melon already, including iconic meme creators, to drop season 1 meme NFTs, like "Popeyes Kid" and "F*ck Around and Find Out", along with established web3 musicians dropping music video NFTs.
What is the maximum supply for $MELON?: 1,000,000,000 $MELON.
快速了解 MELON（MELON）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
MELON（MELON）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 MELON（MELON）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 MELON 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
MELON 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 MELON 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 MELON 代幣的實時價格吧！
