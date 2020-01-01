Libre（LIBRE）代幣經濟學
Libre（LIBRE）資訊
Libre is a new blockchain for making Bitcoin and Tether faster, cheaper, and easier to use.
There is no worldwide solution for fast Bitcoin and Tether with the ability to swap between the two efficiently. Lightning is a solution for small Bitcoin transactions, but the TARO implementation of stablecoin is years out and likely to be highly centralized / gated. Chains such as THOR offer native swaps, but costs are high and transactions are extremely slow. Centralized exchanges and services such as Changelly, Strike, and others have usability drawbacks, custodian single point of failure, and geographical restrictions.
Libre has a permissionless, open-source SWAP (AMM) for trading BTC / USDT for low fees and ultrafast transactions. Libre allows users to onboard with Bitcoin or Lightning Network quickly and with minimal amounts. The Bitcoin and USDT peg-in/out is handled by the PNetwork of MPC nodes. Lightning Node Providers can connect to Libre and earn fees. The AMM is incentivized directly from the chain with farming rewards. There is no frontend dependency or dependency on a centralized team.
LIBRE must be "staked" to engage in governance - voting for validators and DAO proposals. In exchange for securing the network, LIBRE holders receive staking rewards in LIBRE. These staking rewards begin high and decrease over time.
You choose the amount of LIBRE to stake and the number of days your LIBRE will be staked.
The earlier you stake and the longer you stake, the higher your yield.
Libre（LIBRE）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Libre（LIBRE）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Libre（LIBRE）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Libre（LIBRE）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 LIBRE 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
LIBRE 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 LIBRE 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 LIBRE 代幣的實時價格吧！
LIBRE 價格預測
想知道 LIBRE 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 LIBRE 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。