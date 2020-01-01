Joystream（JOY）資訊

Joystream is a decentralized video platform and blockchain. It's powered by the native $JOY token. We built an application called Atlas, which is similar to video platforms that you are already familiar with, but it uses the underlying Joystream blockchain to let you upload videos to your channel, build up your subscriber count, sell your videos as NFTs, and even create your own token for your channel so that people can invest in you. Those token holders can earn a share of the revenue you generate, get early access to your videos, and all sorts of cool things that you control.