Gradient Protocol（GDT）資訊

Gradient is a liquid staking protocol, designed to bridge Ethereum and the Bittensor Network. It enhances the liquidity of staked assets, allowing users to participate in a wide range of more traditional DeFi activities without sacrificing their staking contributions.

Through its unique features like the integrated TAO bridge and the issuance of swTAO tokens, Gradient facilitates seamless staking, governance participation, and access to staking rewards, setting a new bright and shiny new standard for flexibility and efficiency in the overall DeFi ecosystem.