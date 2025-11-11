GPUAI is a decentralized AI computing protocol that transforms idle GPU resources worldwide into a permissionless, scalable, and secure infrastructure layer. By leveraging blockchain-based scheduling, encrypted job containers, and tokenized incentives, GPUAI enables developers, researchers, and enterprises to access affordable and verifiable compute power—without relying on centralized cloud providers.

The protocol is designed to support real-world AI workloads including model training, inference, and high-performance computation. GPUAI utilizes a federated scheduling engine to allocate jobs across a global mesh of GPU contributors, each ranked by performance and secured via stake-based reputation and zero-knowledge proof validation.

The native GPUAI token powers the ecosystem by incentivizing contributors, securing task execution, and enabling governance decisions. Users can submit jobs, earn rewards for compute participation, or stake tokens to help maintain network integrity.

GPUAI addresses two critical problems in AI infrastructure: compute inequality and resource underutilization, and is aligned with the Web3 movement for decentralized, trustless infrastructure. It is not a GPU rental service—but a protocol layer for distributed, verifiable AI computing.