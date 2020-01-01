ONYXCOIN（XCN）代幣經濟學
ONYXCOIN（XCN）資訊
Onyx Protocol is the backbone of web3 blockchain infrastructure powered by XCN.
ONYXCOIN（XCN）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 ONYXCOIN（XCN）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
ONYXCOIN（XCN）深度代幣結構解析
深入了解 XCN 的代幣發行、分配與解鎖機制。本部分涵蓋代幣用途、激勵模式和解鎖計劃。
While the available structured data does not include Onyxcoin-specific quantitative unlock schedules, we can still deliver a comprehensive qualitative overview of the typical components of token economics, referencing general best practices and patterns in the industry. Many of these mechanism designs are broadly adopted in leading layer-1/blockchain token models, and if you are seeking specifics for Onyxcoin, it's essential to confirm with their official documentation for the most up-to-date details.
Issuance Mechanism
Onyxcoin, like many contemporary blockchain projects, is expected to use a fixed or capped supply token model. In such models: - The total supply is predetermined (e.g., 1 billion or 10 billion tokens). - New tokens are minted at genesis or distributed according to a vesting/unlock schedule. - Early supporters (investors, team, advisors, ecosystem partners) receive allocations with gradual vesting to align incentives.
Industry Example Chart:
|Price Tier
|Unlock Month 0
|Unlock Month 12
|Unlock Month 24
|Max Unlocked (Month 24+)
|$0.0375
|X
|XX
|XXXX
|XXXXX
|$0.0500
|X
|XX
|XXXX
|XXXXX
|...
|...
|...
|...
|...
- Lower price tiers (early investors) get larger initial allocations, but vest gradually over ~24 months.
- Unlock curve starts slow, accelerates in the first 1–2 years, then stabilizes.
Allocation Mechanism
Token allocations are typically split across these buckets (approximate patterns based on industry standards):
|Allocation Category
|Function/Recipients
|Typical % of Total Supply
|Ecosystem/Community
|Community incentives, staking, etc.
|40–60%
|Foundation/Treasury
|Grants, strategic partnerships
|10–20%
|Private Sale Investors
|Early backers, funds
|10–15%
|Team & Advisors
|Core contributors, leadership
|10–20%
|Ecosystem Growth
|Future incentives, LPs, rewards
|Variable
|Reserves
|For unforeseen requirements
|Variable
Note: Actual Onyxcoin allocation should be checked in official tokenomics whitepapers or announcements.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Token utility typically includes: - Gas/Transaction Fees: Used to pay for on-chain transactions. - Staking: Validators and delegators stake tokens for network security and earn rewards. - Governance: Token holders vote on protocol upgrades, spending treasury funds, etc. - Ecosystem Incentives: Rewards for app developers, early adopters, liquidity providers, etc. - Other Use Cases: Sometimes includes access to services, DApp usage, or discounts within the platform.
Locking Mechanism
To promote long-term alignment and reduce immediate sell pressure: - Team, advisor, and private investor tokens are often locked from transfer for 6–24 months. - Linear vesting is common—tokens unlock gradually per-block or per-month. - Cliff Vesting: Sometimes an initial lock-up period (e.g., 6 or 12 months) before gradual unlock starts.
Unlocking Time
A typical unlock schedule might resemble: - Months 0–6: Minimal unlocks, possibly only public/community allocations distributed. - Months 12–24: Majority of team/investor tokens begin to unlock, coinciding with project milestones. - Post-24 months: Allocation fully unlocked and in circulation, with little to no new supply entering.
Example of a Tiered Unlock Table
|Month
|Total Unlocked
|Team Unlock (%)
|Investor Unlock (%)
|Community (%)
|Foundation (%)
|0
|10%
|0%
|0%
|8%
|2%
|12
|60%
|15%
|10%
|30%
|5%
|24
|100%
|20%
|15%
|50%
|10%
Key Takeaways and Industry Implications
- Front-Loaded Community Focus: Modern projects allocate the largest share to the community, aiming to bootstrap network effects and decentralization.
- Extended Vesting for Insiders: Long lock-ups for insiders help prevent early sell-offs and reinforce team commitment.
- Dynamic Supply Considerations: Some protocols incorporate burning, inflation, or dynamic reward schedules, but most new projects favor a fixed cap.
Potential Limitations & Recommendations
- Always review Onyxcoin’s specific release and vesting contracts. General patterns above are industry best practices, but only Onyxcoin’s official documentation can confirm its mechanisms.
- Liquidity and market behavior are sensitive to the unlock curve; sharp unlocks may create volatility, so gradual linear vesting is preferred.
- Ecosystem incentives should be flexible to adapt to changing network demands without compromising decentralization goals.
Conclusion
Onyxcoin’s token economics are expected to follow a structured, time-based unlock model with multiple allocations for community, team, investors, and ecosystem development. Tokens are locked and linearly vested over 1–2 years, with most supply entering circulation within the first two years, followed by stabilization. Usage and incentives are designed to bootstrap network adoption, governance, and ecosystem growth, with long-term alignment between stakeholders at the core.
For Onyxcoin-specific charts, allocation percentages, or a detailed vesting calendar, always consult their official resources or audited tokenomics disclosure.
ONYXCOIN（XCN）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 ONYXCOIN（XCN）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 XCN 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
XCN 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 XCN 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 XCN 代幣的實時價格吧！
如何購買 XCN
想將 ONYXCOIN（XCN）添加到您的投資組合中嗎？MEXC 提供多種購買 XCN 的方式，包括信用卡、銀行轉帳和點對點交易。無論您是新手還是專業用戶，MEXC 都能讓您輕鬆、安全地購買加密貨幣。
ONYXCOIN（XCN）價格歷史
分析 XCN 的價格歷史有助於用戶了解過去的市場走勢、關鍵支撐/阻力位以及波動模式。無論是追蹤歷史最高價，還是識別趨勢，歷史數據都是價格預測和技術分析的重要組成部分。
XCN 價格預測
想知道 XCN 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 XCN 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。