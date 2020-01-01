Evolve Network（EVOLVE）代幣經濟學
Evolve Network（EVOLVE）資訊
What is Evolve Network? Evolve Network is a decentralized AI platform that allows users to build, deploy, and interact with AI agents using a globally distributed compute network. The platform enables peer-to-peer (P2P) inference and fine-tuning on GPU power from around the world, making it possible to run advanced open-source LLMs like Llama 3, Deepseek, Mistral and more without relying on centralized cloud providers and APIs. Evolve Network is designed for AI-driven automation, secure model hosting, and real-world applications, including robotics, humanoid integration, and autonomous AI agent decision-making.
The mission. Our goal is to push AI development toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) by decentralizing compute power, enabling user-aligned AI, and creating an open ecosystem for AI innovation. Users can contribute GPU resources, create AI workflows, and agents with memory, reasoning capabilities, and real-world functionality.
What is the Value of Evolve Network? Evolve Network decentralizes AI compute and model hosting, leveraging a global peer-to-peer GPU network. Users can contribute GPU power for rewards, ensuring accessibility and scalability. The platform enables AI agent creation with built-in tools, APIs, and personal datasets, allowing seamless automation and intelligent decision-making. Privacy is maintained through Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), ensuring secure data processing for node miners. Beyond software, Evolve Network expands AI into robotics, humanoids, and automation, driving industrial and autonomous system advancements.
Can you mine $EVOLVE Tokens? Evolve Network operates on a compute staking model, allowing participants to contribute compute resources in exchange for token rewards. Compute providers and network validators are essential to maintaining and optimizing the network’s AI infrastructure, ensuring efficient and secure operations.
What can you do on Evolve Network? Evolve Network enables users to deploy AI agents that interact with users and autonomously execute tasks. It offers decentralized knowledge storage, allowing information to be securely stored and retrieved from a trustless, distributed database. Users can engage with AI models for research, automation, and content generation while integrating AI within blockchain applications for smart contract automation and decision-making. The platform also supports custom AI workflows, enabling adaptive AI processes tailored to user inputs.
Token Utility ($EVOLVE) and Ecosystem The $EVOLVE token powers Evolve Network, providing access to compute resources, the AI agent economy, governance, and incentives. Users utilize the token for AI inference, agent interactions, and model fine-tuning, while GPU providers and data contributors earn rewards for supporting the network. Token holders participate in governance by voting on upgrades, AI models, and ecosystem proposals. The agent marketplace allows users to buy, sell, and trade AI agents as NFTs, fostering a decentralized AI-driven economy.
Who Created Evolve Network? Evolve Network was founded by a group of AI and blockchain enthusiasts dedicated to building an open and permissionless AI ecosystem. The project is spearheaded by Priyanshu and a team of contributors from various backgrounds in AI research, distributed systems, and Web3 development.
The Vision: A Path Toward AGI
Evolve Network（EVOLVE）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Evolve Network（EVOLVE）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Evolve Network（EVOLVE）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Evolve Network（EVOLVE）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 EVOLVE 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
EVOLVE 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 EVOLVE 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 EVOLVE 代幣的實時價格吧！
