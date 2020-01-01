E4C（E4C）代幣經濟學
E4C（E4C）資訊
E4C is a gaming ecosystem on Sui built to become the bridge between web2 and web3 gaming. Anchored on its major products, E4C: Ludus, and E4C: Final Salvation. E4C: Ludus is a cross-platform gaming player built in collaboration with Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui blockchain. E4C: Final Salvation is Ambrus Studio’s marquee title that aims to bring 100M users into web3.
Highlights:
E4C: Ludus is a beacon of Sui’s gaming ecosystem, built in collaboration with Mysten Labs. A formidable founding team boasting pedigrees from AAA studios and a proven track record of success within the MOBA genre. Sui’s first major game token launch with the entire protocol’s support behind it. A sustainable, long-term token flow, complemented by a robust token sink driven by genuine consumption demand from players. E4C: Final Salvation is the first web3 project with major web2 publishers on board, making E4C the first large web3 game with major traditional game publisher support. ~1M registered users across multiple platforms
E4C（E4C）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 E4C（E4C）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
E4C（E4C）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 E4C（E4C）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 E4C 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
E4C 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 E4C 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 E4C 代幣的實時價格吧！
E4C 價格預測
想知道 E4C 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 E4C 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。