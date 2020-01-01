Dotcom（Y2K）資訊

Y2K is a cryptocurrency project designed to revive the nostalgia of the early internet era while fostering a strong and engaged community. Inspired by the cultural and digital revolution of the millennium, Y2K aims to blend the aesthetics and values of the Y2K era with modern Web3 technologies. By leveraging the Solana blockchain, Y2K provides a fast, scalable, and efficient ecosystem for its users, creating a platform that celebrates creativity, connectivity, and cultural heritage in the digital age