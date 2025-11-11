OkComputer Strategy is a unique trading mechanism that directly connects NFT demand to token value. With every swap, the system automatically buys and sells Ok Computers, generating liquidity and sustaining continuous market activity. All revenue captured is funneled into burning $CMPSTR, permanently reducing supply. This flywheel model unites collector culture with deflationary tokenomics, ensuring that the more Ok Computers trade, the stronger and scarcer $CMPSTR becomes.