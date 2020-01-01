Bitcointry Token（BTTY）資訊

This is a cryptocurrency exchange(Bitcointry.com) token. Users who buy and hold this token enjoy up to 50% discount on transaction fees. They can also earn by staking. In certain periods, tokens will be bought and burned with stock market earnings. Holders of the token will profit by increasing the token price.

We created 1 billion tokens. And 500 million tokens were burned before the launch. We created 350 million units of liquid in Uniswap. And we locked the liquidity for 1 year. We also locked the 5% we reserved for the team for 6 months. We will liquidity our bitcointry.com exchange with 5% of the remaining 10%. We will carry out marketing activities with the remaining 5%.