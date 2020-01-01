Ampleforth（AMPL）資訊

Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money.

The smart commodity money with a unique elastic supply protocol. AMPL supply expands and contracts in response to it’s price deviating from a 1 USD target. Deviations result in a supply change of AMPLs once every 24 hours, increasing or decreasing the number of tokens in each holder’s wallet pro-rata. Ampleforth is the only asset in the world with this elastic supply property, and therefore has counter-cyclical trading pressure and is uncorrelated with other digital assets such as Bitcoin.